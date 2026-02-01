Zuffa Boxing 2 live results: Jose Valenzuela beats Diego Torres – Video

The second edition of Zuffa Boxing, aka Z02, features Jose Valenzuela vs Diego Torres on Sunday, February 1, live from Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The all-Mexican showdown is scheduled for 10 rounds at lightweight.

Former WBA super lightweight champion Valenzuela (14-3, 9 KOs) looks to bounce back from a decision defeat to Gary Antuanne Russell last March. Torres (22-1, 19 KOs) aims for his fifth win in a row since being stopped by Raymond Muratalla in November 2023.

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The co-feature is a middleweight bout between Ukraine’s former WBC interim super welterweight champion Serhii Bohachuk (26-3, 24 KOs) and former WBA welterweight champion Radzhab Butaev (16-1, 12 KOs).

In the main card opener, former WBC light heavyweight champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (21-2, 17 KOs) of Ukraine meets former title challenger Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-3, 21 KOs) of Serbia.

Headlining the prelims, Jalil Hackett (11-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, D.C., and Roberto Cruz (11-1, 7 KOs) of Puerto Rico, clash at lightweight.

Zuffa Boxing 2 results

Get Zuffa Boxing 2 full fight card results below.

Main card

Jose Valenzuela def. Diego Torres by unanimous decision (99-91, 99-91, 99-91)

Serhii Bohachuk def. Radzhab Butaev by split decision (96-94, 94-96, 96-94)

Radivoje Kalajdzic def. Oleksandr Gvozdyk by KO (R7, 2:47)

Prelims

Jalil Hackett def. Roberto Cruz by majority decision (95-95, 96-94, 97-93)

Justin Viloria def. Oscar Alan Perez by unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 77-75)

Damoni Cato-Cain def. Christian Perez by unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 77-75)

Damazion Vanhouter def. Francisco Julian Gomez by TKO (R3, 1:27)

Jamar Talley def. Devonte Williams by KO (R2, 2:59)

Zuffa Boxing 2 live blog February 1, 2026 11:00 PM EST Zuffa Boxing 02 post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. February 1, 2026 10:42 PM EST Zuffa Boxing 02 Post-Show Here’s Zuffa Boxing 02 post-show. February 1, 2026 10:40 PM EST Jose Valenzuela defeats Diego Torres by decision Former champion Jose Valenzuela (15-3, 9 KOs) defeats Diego Torres (22-2, 19 KOs) by unanimous decision in an all-Mexican showdown. After 10 rounds at lightweight, all three judges scored the fight 99-91. February 1, 2026 9:44 PM EST Serhii Bohachuk defeats Radzhab Butaev by decision Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk (27-3, 24 KOs) defeats Radzhab Butaev (16-2, 12 KOs) by split decision. After 10 rounds at middleweight, the judges scored the fight 96-94, 94-96, and 96-94. February 1, 2026 8:52 PM EST Radivoje Kalajdzic KOs Oleksandr Gvozdyk in seventh round Serbian-born Radivoje Kalajdzic (30-3, 22 KOs) of Pinellas Park, Florida, defeats Ukraine’s former champion Oleksandr Gvozdyk (21-3, 17 KOs) by seventh-round knockout. The official time was 2:47 of the round.



Kalajdzic dropped Gvozdyk with a right hand to the head that followed a right hand to the body. On his way to victory, Kalajdzic suffered two knockdowns. February 1, 2026 8:00 PM EST Jalil Hackett defeats Roberto Cruz by decision Jalil Hackett (12-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, D.C., defeats Puerto Rico’s Roberto Cruz (11-2, 7 KOs) by majority decision. After 10 rounds at lightweight, the judges scored the fight 95-95, 96-94, and 97-93. Jai Opetaia headlines Zuffa Boxing 04 Zuffa Boxing confirmed IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia as the headliner of the fourth edition on March 8. Also confirmed is a previously reported heavyweight bout between Efe Ajagba and Charles Martin as the main event for Z03 on February 15. Jai Opetaia headlines Z04 on March 8, 2026, at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, NV. Poster courtesy of Zuffa Boxing February 1, 2026 7:08 PM EST Justin Viloria defeats Oscar Alan Perez by decision Justin Viloria (12-0, 8 KOs) of Whittier, California, defeats Oscar Alan Perez (14-1-2, 7 KOs) of Houston, Texas, by unanimous decision. After eight rounds at lightweight, the judges scored the fight 79-73, 78-74, and 77-75. February 1, 2026 6:35 PM EST Damoni Cato-Cain defeats Christian Perez by decision Damoni Cato-Cain (9-1-2, 7 KOs) of Oakland, California, defeats Christian Perez (7-1, 7 KOs) of Las Vegas by unanimous decision at welterweight. After eight rounds, the judges scored the fight 80-72, 79-73, and 77-75. February 1, 2026 5:32 PM EST Damazion Vanhouter TKOs Francisco Julian Gomez in third round Damazion Vanhouter (11-0, 8 KOs) of Albany, New York, defeats Mexico’s Francisco Julian Gomez (7-4, 2 KOs) by third-round TKO at heavyweight. The time was 1:27 of the round. February 1, 2026 5:12 PM EST Jamar Talley KOs Devonte Williams in second round In the event opener, Jamar Talley (6-0, 5 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey, defeats Houston’s Devonte Williams (13-4, 6 KOs) by second-round knockout at cruiserweight. The official time was 2:59 of the round. February 1, 2026 3:39 PM EST Jose 'Rayo' Valenzuela New Beginning Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, continues his boxing journey under the Zuffa Boxing banner. The 26-year-old is the former WBA super lightweight champion.



Valenzuela’s résumé includes victories over Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Chris Colbert, among others. In his most recent outing last March, the Renton, Washington–based southpaw lost the title to Gary Antuanne Russell in what was his first championship defense.



Tonight, headlining Z02, Valenzuela faces fellow Mexican Diego Torres Nunez (22–1, 19 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bout. January 31, 2026 11:00 PM EST Zuffa Boxing 2: How to watch and start time Zuffa Boxing 2 airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.