Live results: Cherneka Johnson defends undisputed title against Dina Thorslund

Cherneka Johnson defends her undisputed bantamweight title against Dina Thorslund tonight (Saturday, August 8) at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

New Zealand-born Australian Johnson (18-2, 7 KOs) makes the second defense of her IBF, WBA, WBO, and WBC titles.

Denmark’s two-division champion Thorslund (23-0, 9 KOs) looks to once again claim a world title and collect all four major belts.

In the co-feature, Australia’s unified IBF and WBO middleweight champion Desley Robinson (12-3, 4 KOs) makes the second defense of her titles against Canada’s Tammara Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs). In addition, the vacant Ring Magazine belt is also on the line.

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Also on the card is an eight-round super flyweight bout between Dallas’ former champion Shurretta Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) and Canada’s former title challenger Amanda Galle (12-1-1, 1 KO).

Plus, Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado (9-1, 2 KOs) and Mexico’s Alondra Hernandez (10-2, 2 KOs) square off in an eight-round bantamweight contest.

Headlining the prelims, Puerto Rico’s Jan Paul Rivera (15-0, 7 KOs) faces Mexico’s Ruben Garcia Hernandez (25-7-2, 11 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight matchup. Hernandez replaced originally announced Abraham Perfecto (14-2, 9 KOs).

How to watch: Live on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. Prelims stream on the ESPN App at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Johnson vs Thorslund results

Main card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)

Cherneka Johnson vs. Dina Thorslund

Desley Robinson vs. Tammara Thibeault

Shurretta Metcalf vs. Amanda Galle

Krystal Rosado vs. Alondra Yamile Hernandez Mendoza

Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT)

Jan Paul Rivera vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez

Dainier Pero vs. Aleem Whitfield

Sa’Rai Brown-El vs. Sheyla Moreno Castillo

Angelo Hernandez vs. Jose Fernandez

Sebastian Juarez vs. Rance Ward

Jadden Addison vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba

Johnson vs Thorslund live blog August 8, 2026 12:02 AM EDT Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle Watch Cherneka Johnson defeat Amanda Galle to retain her undisputed bantamweight title on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua last December in Miami.