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Live results: Cherneka Johnson defends undisputed title against Dina Thorslund

Cherneka Johnson defends her undisputed bantamweight title against Dina Thorslund in Orlando, Florida

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Cherneka Johnson works out during the open workout
Cherneka Johnson works out during the open workout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
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Cherneka Johnson defends her undisputed bantamweight title against Dina Thorslund tonight (Saturday, August 8) at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

  • New Zealand-born Australian Johnson (18-2, 7 KOs) makes the second defense of her IBF, WBA, WBO, and WBC titles.
  • Denmark’s two-division champion Thorslund (23-0, 9 KOs) looks to once again claim a world title and collect all four major belts.

In the co-feature, Australia’s unified IBF and WBO middleweight champion Desley Robinson (12-3, 4 KOs) makes the second defense of her titles against Canada’s Tammara Thibeault (4-0, 3 KOs). In addition, the vacant Ring Magazine belt is also on the line.

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Also on the card is an eight-round super flyweight bout between Dallas’ former champion Shurretta Metcalf (14-4-1, 2 KOs) and Canada’s former title challenger Amanda Galle (12-1-1, 1 KO).

Plus, Puerto Rico’s Krystal Rosado (9-1, 2 KOs) and Mexico’s Alondra Hernandez (10-2, 2 KOs) square off in an eight-round bantamweight contest.

Headlining the prelims, Puerto Rico’s Jan Paul Rivera (15-0, 7 KOs) faces Mexico’s Ruben Garcia Hernandez (25-7-2, 11 KOs) in an eight-round featherweight matchup. Hernandez replaced originally announced Abraham Perfecto (14-2, 9 KOs).

  • How to watch: Live on ESPN at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. Prelims stream on the ESPN App at 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT.

Johnson vs Thorslund results

Main card (10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT)

  • Cherneka Johnson vs. Dina Thorslund
  • Desley Robinson vs. Tammara Thibeault
  • Shurretta Metcalf vs. Amanda Galle
  • Krystal Rosado vs. Alondra Yamile Hernandez Mendoza

Prelims (6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT)

  • Jan Paul Rivera vs. Ruben Garcia Hernandez
  • Dainier Pero vs. Aleem Whitfield
  • Sa’Rai Brown-El vs. Sheyla Moreno Castillo
  • Angelo Hernandez vs. Jose Fernandez
  • Sebastian Juarez vs. Rance Ward
  • Jadden Addison vs. Dionne Ruvalcaba

Johnson vs Thorslund live blog

Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle

Watch Cherneka Johnson defeat Amanda Galle to retain her undisputed bantamweight title on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua last December in Miami.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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