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UFC Vegas 120 live results: Mateusz Gamrot faces Quillan Salkilld

UFC Vegas 120 features Mateusz Gamrot facing Quillan Salkilld in a five-round lightweight bout

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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The faces of Mateusz Gamrot and Quillan Salkilld promoting their MMA bout at UFC Vegas 120
UFC Vegas 120: Gamrot vs Salkilld takes place at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 8, 2026. Image credit: UFC
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UFC Vegas 120 airs live tonight (Saturday, August 8) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, Mateusz Gamrot faces Quillan Salkilld at lightweight.

  • Poland’s 35-year-old Gamrot (26-4, 1 NC) aims for his second straight victory after submitting Esteban Ribovics in the second round at UFC 327 in April.
  • Australia’s 26-year-old Salkilld (12-1) stopped Beneil Dariush in the first round at UFC Perth in May, earning his 12th win in a row.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Brazil’s Diego Ferreira (19-7) and Billy Quarantillo (18-7) of Ransomville, New York.

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Also on the card is a featherweight contest between Darren Elkins (29-12) of Portage, Indiana, and Cuba’s Yadier del Valle (10-1).

An all-Brazilian strawweight matchup pits Amanda Lemos (15-6-1) against Alexia Thainara (14-1).

The main card opener is a welterweight bout between Billy Ray Goff (9-4) of Groton, Connecticut, and Ty Miller (7-0) of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

  • How to watch: Live on Paramount+, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.

UFC Vegas 120 results

Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)

  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld
  • Diego Ferreira vs. Billy Quarantillo
  • Darren Elkins vs. Yadier del Valle
  • Amanda Lemos vs. Alexia Thainara
  • Billy Ray Goff vs. Ty Miller

Prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)

  • Steven Asplund vs. Guilherme Pat
  • Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Bruno Lopes
  • Louie Sutherland vs. Jose Montanha
  • Manoel Sousa vs. Richie Miranda
  • Miles Johns vs. Gianni Vazquez
  • Juliana Miller vs. Ravena Oliveira
  • Gigi Canuto vs. Carol Foro

UFC Vegas 120 live blog

Final Face-Off

Watch Mateusz Gamrot, Quillan Salkilld and other UFC Vegas 120 fighters face off one last time before their fights.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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