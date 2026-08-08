UFC Vegas 120 live results: Mateusz Gamrot faces Quillan Salkilld

UFC Vegas 120 airs live tonight (Saturday, August 8) from Meta APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event, Mateusz Gamrot faces Quillan Salkilld at lightweight.
- Poland’s 35-year-old Gamrot (26-4, 1 NC) aims for his second straight victory after submitting Esteban Ribovics in the second round at UFC 327 in April.
- Australia’s 26-year-old Salkilld (12-1) stopped Beneil Dariush in the first round at UFC Perth in May, earning his 12th win in a row.
The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Brazil’s Diego Ferreira (19-7) and Billy Quarantillo (18-7) of Ransomville, New York.
Also on the card is a featherweight contest between Darren Elkins (29-12) of Portage, Indiana, and Cuba’s Yadier del Valle (10-1).
An all-Brazilian strawweight matchup pits Amanda Lemos (15-6-1) against Alexia Thainara (14-1).
The main card opener is a welterweight bout between Billy Ray Goff (9-4) of Groton, Connecticut, and Ty Miller (7-0) of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
- How to watch: Live on Paramount+, starting at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.
UFC Vegas 120 results
Main card (8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT)
- Mateusz Gamrot vs. Quillan Salkilld
- Diego Ferreira vs. Billy Quarantillo
- Darren Elkins vs. Yadier del Valle
- Amanda Lemos vs. Alexia Thainara
- Billy Ray Goff vs. Ty Miller
Prelims (5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT)
- Steven Asplund vs. Guilherme Pat
- Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Bruno Lopes
- Louie Sutherland vs. Jose Montanha
- Manoel Sousa vs. Richie Miranda
- Miles Johns vs. Gianni Vazquez
- Juliana Miller vs. Ravena Oliveira
- Gigi Canuto vs. Carol Foro
UFC Vegas 120 live blog
Final Face-Off
Watch Mateusz Gamrot, Quillan Salkilld and other UFC Vegas 120 fighters face off one last time before their fights.