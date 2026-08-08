BKFC Sturgis live results: Bryant Acheson faces Mike Jones

BKFC Fight Night Sturgis airs live tonight (Saturday, August 8) from Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota. The main event is a cruiserweight bout between Bryant Acheson and Mike Jones.
- Acheson (3-0) of Billings, Montana, returns to the ring after stopping Scott Roberts in the first round at BKFC Montana in November 2024.
- Jones (3-1) of Price, Utah, comes off a first-round knockout victory over Stephen Townsel (6-5) at BKFC Hollywood in June.
The co-main event is a heavyweight matchup between Bear Hill (2-1) of Ardmore, Alabama, and Brady Meister (2-2) of Great Falls, Montana.
Advertisement
The featured fight is a middleweight contest between Zeb Vincent (3-4) of Kansas City and Omaha’s Alonzo Martinez (5-2).
Also on the card is a bantamweight clash between Shyanna Bintliff (1-1) of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Tampa’s Crystal Pittman (3-4).
- How to watch: Live on Prime Video and the BKFC App at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.
BKFC Sturgis results
Main card
- Bryant Acheson vs. Mike Jones
- Bear Hill vs. Brady Meister
- Zeb Vincent vs. Alonzo Martinez
- Shyanna Bintliff vs. Crystal Pittman
- Lucas Wright vs. Bryan McDowell
- Clay Collard vs. Daniel Keepers
Prelims
- Traevon Kroger vs. KB Dubeau-Staby
- Art Driscoll vs. Justin Walters
- Jason Simon vs. Jason Sanderson
BKFC Sturgis live blog
Countdown to BKFC Sturgis
Watch the countdown to BKFC Fight Night Sturgis, featuring bouts from previous events followed by tonight’s prelims.
Advertisement