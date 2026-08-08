Subscribe
HomeBare Knuckle

BKFC Sturgis live results: Bryant Acheson faces Mike Jones

BKFC Fight Night features Bryant Acheson facing Mike Jones in a cruiserweight bout in Sturgis, South Dakota

Bare KnuckleNewsResults
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Bryant Acheson and Mike Jones at the BKFC Sturgis weigh-in
Bryant Acheson and Mike Jones at the BKFC Sturgis weigh-in in Sturgis, South Dakota, on August 7, 2026. Photo by BKFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.
Jump to section

BKFC Fight Night Sturgis airs live tonight (Saturday, August 8) from Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota. The main event is a cruiserweight bout between Bryant Acheson and Mike Jones.

  • Acheson (3-0) of Billings, Montana, returns to the ring after stopping Scott Roberts in the first round at BKFC Montana in November 2024.
  • Jones (3-1) of Price, Utah, comes off a first-round knockout victory over Stephen Townsel (6-5) at BKFC Hollywood in June.

The co-main event is a heavyweight matchup between Bear Hill (2-1) of Ardmore, Alabama, and Brady Meister (2-2) of Great Falls, Montana.

Advertisement

The featured fight is a middleweight contest between Zeb Vincent (3-4) of Kansas City and Omaha’s Alonzo Martinez (5-2).

Also on the card is a bantamweight clash between Shyanna Bintliff (1-1) of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Tampa’s Crystal Pittman (3-4).

  • How to watch: Live on Prime Video and the BKFC App at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.
Watch on Prime Video

BKFC Sturgis results

Main card

  • Bryant Acheson vs. Mike Jones
  • Bear Hill vs. Brady Meister
  • Zeb Vincent vs. Alonzo Martinez
  • Shyanna Bintliff vs. Crystal Pittman
  • Lucas Wright vs. Bryan McDowell
  • Clay Collard vs. Daniel Keepers

Prelims

  • Traevon Kroger vs. KB Dubeau-Staby
  • Art Driscoll vs. Justin Walters
  • Jason Simon vs. Jason Sanderson

BKFC Sturgis live blog

Countdown to BKFC Sturgis

Watch the countdown to BKFC Fight Night Sturgis, featuring bouts from previous events followed by tonight’s prelims.

Advertisement
Follow FIGHTMAG on Google
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here