BKFC Sturgis live results: Bryant Acheson faces Mike Jones

BKFC Fight Night Sturgis airs live tonight (Saturday, August 8) from Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota. The main event is a cruiserweight bout between Bryant Acheson and Mike Jones.

Acheson (3-0) of Billings, Montana, returns to the ring after stopping Scott Roberts in the first round at BKFC Montana in November 2024.

Jones (3-1) of Price, Utah, comes off a first-round knockout victory over Stephen Townsel (6-5) at BKFC Hollywood in June.

The co-main event is a heavyweight matchup between Bear Hill (2-1) of Ardmore, Alabama, and Brady Meister (2-2) of Great Falls, Montana.

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The featured fight is a middleweight contest between Zeb Vincent (3-4) of Kansas City and Omaha’s Alonzo Martinez (5-2).

Also on the card is a bantamweight clash between Shyanna Bintliff (1-1) of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Tampa’s Crystal Pittman (3-4).

How to watch: Live on Prime Video and the BKFC App at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.

BKFC Sturgis results

Main card

Bryant Acheson vs. Mike Jones

Bear Hill vs. Brady Meister

Zeb Vincent vs. Alonzo Martinez

Shyanna Bintliff vs. Crystal Pittman

Lucas Wright vs. Bryan McDowell

Clay Collard vs. Daniel Keepers

Prelims

Traevon Kroger vs. KB Dubeau-Staby

Art Driscoll vs. Justin Walters

Jason Simon vs. Jason Sanderson

BKFC Sturgis live blog August 8, 2026 12:01 AM EDT Countdown to BKFC Sturgis Watch the countdown to BKFC Fight Night Sturgis, featuring bouts from previous events followed by tonight’s prelims.