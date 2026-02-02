Jai Opetaia next fight confirmed for Zuffa Boxing 04 in March

The next fight of Jai Opetaia is confirmed for Sunday, March 8, at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The two-time and reigning IBF cruiserweight champion from Australia headlines Zuffa Boxing 04, live on Paramount+. The promotion has made it official, though his opponent is yet to be announced.

Opetaia (29-0, 23 KOs) was last in action in December on the Gold Coast, Australia, where he knocked out Huseyin Cinkara in the eighth round to retain his belt. Headlining the fourth edition of Zuffa Boxing, the 30-year-old Sydney southpaw – who signed with the promotion in January – makes his U.S. debut.

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The full lineup, along with Opetaia’s opponent, is expected to be confirmed shortly.

Additionally, the promotion confirmed the previously reported heavyweight bout between Efe Ajagba and Charles Martin as the main event for Zuffa Boxing 03. The fight card takes place at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 15.