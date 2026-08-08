Live results: Troy Williamson faces Callum Simpson in rematch

Troy Williamson faces Callum Simpson in a rematch tonight (Saturday, August 8) at First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds, England.

The two fighters first met last December at the same venue.

Williamson (22-4-1, 16 KOs) of Darlington, County Durham, defeated Simpson (18-1, 13 KOs) of Barnsley, Yorkshire, by 10th-round TKO, scoring four knockdowns along the way.

The rematch is scheduled for 12 rounds, with Williamson’s British and Commonwealth super middleweight titles on the line.

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In the 10-round co-feature, Gradus Kraus (11-0, 10 KOs) of the Netherlands faces Sean Hemphill (19-3, 11 KOs) of New Orleans, Louisiana, for the WBA Continental light heavyweight title.

Following the weigh-ins a day before the event, the promotion announced: “Sean Hemphill failed to make weight at the three-day check weight. As a result, the BBBofC ruled that he would not be permitted to box should he weigh-in anything under 13st (182lbs). The WBA title is on the line for Gradus Kraus only.”

Also on the card is an eight-round super welterweight bout between British-Pakistani Hassan Azim (9-0, 5 KOs) and Portugal’s Ruben Torres (8-0, 4 KOs).

An eight-round middleweight contest features Manchester’s Mauro Silva (9-0, 4 KOs) against Birmingham-based Bermudan Tyler Christopher (12-0, 2 KOs).

Plus, Britain’s James Dean Fury makes his professional debut in a four-round super middleweight bout against Dzmitry Atrokhau (16-36, 7 KOs).

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

Williamson vs Simpson 2 results

Troy Williamson vs. Callum Simpson

Gradus Kraus vs. Sean Hemphill

Hassan Azim vs. Jack Martin

James Dean Fury vs. Dzmitry Atrokhau

Mauro Silva vs. Tyler Christopher

Frazer Clarke vs. Lamah Griggs

Billy Pickles vs. Max Curtis

Diego Krasimirov vs. Ashlee Eales

Ben Rees vs. Marvin Tomlinson

Billy Deniz vs. Alex Carter

Ted Jackson vs. Todd Tompkins

Bradley Casey vs. Ross McGuigan

Williamson vs Simpson 2 live blog August 8, 2026 2:30 AM EDT Free Prelims The live blog will cover the main card results. You can watch the prelims below, with results added as the main card gets underway.



The prelims start at 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 4:30 p.m. BST in the UK.