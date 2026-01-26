Zuffa Boxing 2 full fight card: Hackett vs Cruz among reported bouts

Eight bouts have reportedly been set for the second Zuffa Boxing fight card (aka Z02), taking place at Meta Apex in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 1.

The previously confirmed main event is an all-Mexican lightweight clash between Jose Valenzuela (14-3, 9 KOs) and Diego Torres (22-1, 19 KOs).

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Two other previously reported bouts feature Ukraine’s Serhii Bohachuk (26-3, 24 KOs) against Radzhab Butaev (16-1, 12 KOs) at middleweight, and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Gvozdyk (21-2, 17 KOs) versus Serbia’s Radivoje Kalajdzic (29-3, 21 KOs) at light heavyweight.

Veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported five new matchups on Monday via a post on social media. The promotion, however, has yet to officially announce the finalized Zuffa Boxing 2 card.

A lightweight bout features Jalil Hackett (11-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, D.C., against Roberto Cruz (11-1, 7 KOs) of Puerto Rico.

Another lightweight contest pits Oscar Alan Perez (14-0-2, 7 KOs) of Houston, Texas, against Justin Viloria (11-0, 8 KOs) of Whittier, California.

Also on the card is a welterweight battle between Damoni Cato-Cain (8-1-2, 7 KOs) of Oakland, California, and Christian Perez (7-0, 7 KOs) of Las Vegas.

Mexico’s Francisco Julian Gomez (7-3, 2 KOs) and Damazion Vanhouter (10-0, 7 KOs) of Albany, New York, square off at heavyweight.

Jamar Talley (5-0, 4 KOs) of Camden, New Jersey, and Houston’s Devonte Williams (13-3, 6 KOs) face off at cruiserweight.

Zuffa Boxing 2 airs live on Paramount+, with the main card starting at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET / 3:00 p.m. PT.

Zuffa Boxing 2 fight card

Main card

Jose Valenzuela vs. Diego Torres, 10 rounds, lightweight

Serhii Bohachuk vs. Radzhab Butaev, 10 rounds, middleweight

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Radivoje Kalajdzic, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Prelims

Jalil Hackett vs. Roberto Cruz, 10 rounds, lightweight

Justin Viloria vs. Oscar Perez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Damoni Cato-Cain vs. Christian Perez, 8 rounds, welterweight

Jamar Talley vs. Devonte Williams, 6 rounds, cruiserweight

Damazion Vanhouter vs. Francisco Julian Gomez, 6 rounds, heavyweight