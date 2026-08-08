Zuffa Boxing 10 live results: McKenna faces Oliha for vacant IBF title

Aaron McKenna faces Etinosa Oliha for the vacant IBF middleweight title at Zuffa Boxing 10 at 3Arena in Dublin on Saturday, August 8. The event marks the promotion’s debut in Ireland.

Both Ireland’s 26-year-old McKenna (20-0, 10 KOs) and Italy’s 28-year-old Oliha (22-0, 10 KOs) enter the ring undefeated.

The 12-round championship clash marks their first attempts to claim one of boxing’s major belts.

The IBF 160-pound title became vacant in March after the sanctioning body stripped Janibek Alimkhanuly due to violations.

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The co-feature is a middleweight bout between Ireland’s Callum Walsh (16-0, 11 KOs) and England’s Tyler Denny (21-4-3, 1 KO).

Also on the card is a light heavyweight matchup between Ireland’s Joseph Ward (12-1, 8 KOs) and Artjom Kasparian (14-0, 12 KOs) of the Netherlands.

A middleweight contest pits Scotland’s Sam Hickey (5-0, 2 KOs) against England’s Brad Axe (5-1).

The main card opener is a middleweight bout between England’s Louis Greene (18-4, 12 KOs) and Daniel Buciuc (16-2, 6 KOs) of Romania.

How to watch: Live on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. BST / IST, respectively.

Zuffa Boxing 10 results

Main card

(2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. BST / IST)

Aaron McKenna vs. Etinosa Oliha

Callum Walsh vs. Tyler Denny

Joseph Ward vs. Artjom Kasparian

Sam Hickey vs. Brad Axe

Louis Greene vs. Daniel Buciuc

Prelims

(12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. BST / IST)

Stephen McKenna vs. Owen O’Neill

Connor Coyle vs. Mark Beuke

Patrick O’Connor vs. Juan Manuel Moriel

Zuffa Boxing 10 live blog August 8, 2026 2:29 AM EDT Pre-Show and Prelims The live results blog will cover the main card. You can watch the pre-show and the first preliminary bout below, with results added as the main card gets underway. August 8, 2026 12:00 AM EDT Final Face-Off Watch Aaron McKenna and Etinosa Oliha face off one last time before their fight.