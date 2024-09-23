Yoenis Tellez vs Johan Gonzalez tops Murtazaliev-Tszyu undercard

The bout between Yoenis Tellez and Johan Gonzalez has been set for October 19 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL headlining the Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Tim Tszyu undercard. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds contest at super welterweight.

Unbeaten Cuban Tellez (8-0, 6 KOs) makes his second ring appearance for the year. The Stafford, Texas-based 24-year-old is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Joseph Jackson at the same venue in April at MVP 6.

“Fighting an experienced fighter like Johan Gonzalez is a great opportunity to show the world what I’m made of,” Yoenis Tellez said. “He’s fought at the elite level and I’m expecting a tough fight. I’m going to leave everything in the ring. On October 19 I’m going to be at my best to put on a great performance and give all the fans tuning in a great night of boxing. The Caribe Royale will be on fire.”

Venezuelan-born Las Vegas-based Gonzalez (35-3, 34 KOs) fights for the third time in 2024 and targets his second straight victory. The 33-year-old eliminated Ivan Herrera last time out in August in Caracas.

“This fight is everything for me, it’s a must-win,” Johan Gonzalez said. “I’m working hard every day to make sure I leave with my hand raised. My only focus right now is doing everything possible to keep pushing my career forward. I have one mission, victory on October 19.”

Mateo Tapia vs Endry Saavedra kicks off Murtazaliev-Tszyu telecast

Also confirmed for the Murtazaliev vs Tszyu undercard, a middleweight bout between Mateo Tapia and Endry Saavedra. The scheduled for 10 rounds matchup is set to kickoff the action live on Prime Video.

Mexican-born Tapia (17-0, 10 KOs) goes through the ropes for the second time this year and makes his second ring appearance in the U.S. In his previous outing in April in Sydney, the Australia-based unbeaten 26-year-old earned a unanimous decision against Keiber Gonzalez.

“This fight is a huge opportunity for me and I’m here to take it with both hands,” Mateo Tapia said. “I’m thrilled to be fighting on Tim Tszyu’s card and I’m thankful to my team for making this happen. It’s been a long camp and I’ll definitely be ready when that bell rings on October 19. I’m looking forward to displaying my skills and proudly representing both Australia and Mexico on the world stage. Bring it on.”

Riding a three-fight winning streak, Saavedra (16-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico by way of Venezuela makes his debut in the United States. The 33-year-old stopped Issac Hardman in the eighth round in March in Wollongong, Australia.

“I can’t wait to take advantage of what’s in front of me on October 19,” Endry Saavedra said. “I plan on showing the world why I belong at the top of the middleweight division. I’m facing a tough Australian fighter who represents Mexico, so I’m expecting a war, just like I bring to every fight. You won’t want to miss this one.”

A to-be-confirmed six-round welterweight bout between Jocksan Blanco (6-0, 4 KOs) of Venezuela and Ocala, Florida-based Angel Ilarraza (9-1, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico is expected on the prelims. As well, cruiserweight Damazion Vanhouter (7-0, 4 KOs) of Albany, New York and super featherweight Roberto Raul Rivera Gomez (4-0, 2 KOs) of Dade City, Florida are also expected to battle it out on the night.

In the 12-round main event, Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) goes up against Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) at super welterweight. The contest features Australia’s former world champion challenging the Oxnard, California-based current IBF titleholder.