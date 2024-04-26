Tellez vs Jackson results, live stream, main event, prelims – MPV 6

Yoenis Tellez and Joseph Jackson battle it out in the main event of MVP 6 live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, April 26. The contest pits the unbeaten Cuban prospect against the undefeated American opponent. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.

Stafford, Texas-based 23-year-old Yoenis Tellez (7-0, 6 KOs) looks for his eighth victory. 35-year-old Joseph Jackson (19-0, 15 KOs) of Greensboro, North Carolina targets his 20th win. Both fighters make their first ring appearance for the year.

Also on the card, Alexander Rios Vega (8-1-0, 3 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico and Benigno Aguilar (11-0-1, 4 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida meet in a rematch. The latter won their first fight last October by split decision. Their second fight is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.

Among other bouts, Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (8-0, 5 KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico faces David Perez (9-0, 2 KOs) of Tulsa, Oklahoma in the six-rounder at featherweight. Cuban Dainier Pero (6-0, 4 KOs) and Jose Mario Tamez (4-3, 1 KOs) of Mexico clash in the six-rounder at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MVP 6: Yoenis Tellez vs Joseph Jackson live stream

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, April 26

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Friday, April 26 – Saturday, April 27

Time: 1 am BST

Prelims: 11 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, April 27

Time: 10 am AEST

Prelims: 8 am AEST

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Yoenis Tellez vs. Joseph Jackson, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Benigno Aguilar vs. Alexander Rios Vega, 8 rounds, lightweight

Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro vs. David Perez, 6 rounds, featherweight

Dainier Pero vs. Jose Mario Tamez, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Ariel Perez vs. Steven Motley, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Alexis Chaparro vs. Daniel Augare, 4 rounds, middleweight

Preliminary card

David Garcia vs. Henry Richard, 6 rounds, heavyweight

DeMichael Harris vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Xavier Bocanegra vs. Carlos Andre Dos Santos Rocha, 4 rounds, featherweight

Natalie Dove vs. Alyssia Lopez, 4 rounds, super flyweight

MVP 6: Yoenis Tellez vs Joseph Jackson results

Stay tuned for Yoenis Tellez vs Joseph Jackson live results.