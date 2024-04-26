Tellez vs Jackson results, live stream, main event, prelims – MPV 6

Yoenis Tellez and Joseph Jackson battle it out in the main event of MVP 6 live from Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida on Friday, April 26. The contest pits the unbeaten Cuban prospect against the undefeated American opponent. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super welterweight.
Stafford, Texas-based 23-year-old Yoenis Tellez (7-0, 6 KOs) looks for his eighth victory. 35-year-old Joseph Jackson (19-0, 15 KOs) of Greensboro, North Carolina targets his 20th win. Both fighters make their first ring appearance for the year.
Also on the card, Alexander Rios Vega (8-1-0, 3 KOs) of Bayamon, Puerto Rico and Benigno Aguilar (11-0-1, 4 KOs) of Jacksonville, Florida meet in a rematch. The latter won their first fight last October by split decision. Their second fight is scheduled for eight rounds at lightweight.
Among other bouts, Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro (8-0, 5 KOs) of Ponce, Puerto Rico faces David Perez (9-0, 2 KOs) of Tulsa, Oklahoma in the six-rounder at featherweight. Cuban Dainier Pero (6-0, 4 KOs) and Jose Mario Tamez (4-3, 1 KOs) of Mexico clash in the six-rounder at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
MVP 6: Yoenis Tellez vs Joseph Jackson live stream
United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, April 26
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, April 26 – Saturday, April 27
Time: 1 am BST
Prelims: 11 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, April 27
Time: 10 am AEST
Prelims: 8 am AEST
Fight card
Get the full fight card and results below.
Main card
- Yoenis Tellez vs. Joseph Jackson, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Benigno Aguilar vs. Alexander Rios Vega, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Jan Paul Rivera-Pizarro vs. David Perez, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Dainier Pero vs. Jose Mario Tamez, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- Ariel Perez vs. Steven Motley, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
- Alexis Chaparro vs. Daniel Augare, 4 rounds, middleweight
Preliminary card
- David Garcia vs. Henry Richard, 6 rounds, heavyweight
- DeMichael Harris vs. Blas Ezequiel Caro, 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Xavier Bocanegra vs. Carlos Andre Dos Santos Rocha, 4 rounds, featherweight
- Natalie Dove vs. Alyssia Lopez, 4 rounds, super flyweight
MVP 6: Yoenis Tellez vs Joseph Jackson results
Stay tuned for Yoenis Tellez vs Joseph Jackson live results.
- Natalie Dove def. Alyssia Lopez by unanimous decision (39-37, 40-36, 40-36)
- Xavier Bocanegra def. Carlos Andre Dos Santos Rocha by unanimous decision (40-34, 40-34, 40-34)
- DeMichael Harris def. Blas Ezequiel Caro by TKO (R5 at 0:36)
- David Garcia def. Henry Richard by KO (R2 at 1:41)