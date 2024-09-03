Tim Tszyu vs Bakhram Murtazaliev confirmed for October in Orlando

The world title fight between Tim Tszyu and Bakhram Murtazaliev has been confirmed for October 19 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. The contest features the former champion of Australia challenging the current IBF super welterweight titleholder. The bout, ordered by IBF last month, has been formally announced Tuesday afternoon.

Tim Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) hasn’t fought since March, when he lost his WBO 154 lbs belt by split decision against Sebastian Fundora. The 29-year-old Sydney native looks to prove he is “still the man” in the division.

“At this level, you have to take everyone out and Bakhram is the next guy standing in my way,” Tim Tszyu said. “The world knows me and they know what I’m about. I’m thankful to my team for putting me in this position to prove why I’m still the man at 154 pounds. Bakhram has what I want and I plan on taking it from him in spectacular fashion. It’s time to become a two-time world champion.”

Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs) landed the vacant title by knockout in the 11th round against Jack Culcay in April. The Oxnard, California-based 31-year-old is “happy and excited” to make his first defense against Tszyu.

“I’m extremely happy and excited to defend my world title on Prime Video against a strong opponent like Tim Tszyu,” Bakhram Murtazaliev said. “I just want Tim to be in the best shape possible and not get any injuries so we can give this fight to the fans.”

The bouts featured on the Murtazaliev vs Tszyu undercard are expected to be confirmed shortly.

The event airs live on Prime Video in the U.S. and on Kayo in Australia.

Meanwhile, the super welterweight division is also active with another recently “order” fight pitting Terence Crawford against Sebastian Fundora. Omaha southpaw Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) is a newly-crowned WBA champion and the interim WBO titleholder. Coachella’s Fundora (21-1-1, 13 KOs) is a unified WBO and WBC king.

With four belts in play across two fights, a new undisputed 154 lbs champion might be on horizon at some point in Q1 2025.