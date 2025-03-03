Terri Harper faces Natalie Zimmermann in Doncaster, England in May

British three-division champion Terri Harper faces Germany’s Natalie Zimmermann at Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England on May 23. Making her hometown ring appearance, Harper defends her WBO lightweight title. The scheduled 10-round contest headlines a fight card live on DAZN.

Harper (15-2-2, 6 KOs) makes the first defense of her 135-pound belt. Doncaster’s 28-year-old dethroned former champion Rhiannon Dixon by unanimous decision in her previous bout last September in Sheffield.

“I’m so excited and grateful for this opportunity,” Terri Harper said. “Stepping into the ring at Eco-Power Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd in my home city of Doncaster is one of those things you dream about as a kid.”

“The people of Doncaster have backed me every step of the way, through the highs and lows, and now it’s my turn to give them a night to remember. I’m ready to put on a show and successfully defend my world title in style.”

Zimmermann (13-0, 3 KOs) from Germany makes her first attempt to become champion. The unbeaten 42-year-old won two fights in 2024 by decision against Katerina Dvorakova and Orsolya Moldovan.

“I want to thank GBM for giving me this opportunity,” Natalie Zimmermann said. “It’s been my dream from day one to fight a name like Terri Harper, and now that dream is coming true. It’s a great honor for me to have this platform to showcase my skills against a fighter like Terri.”

Among the bouts featured on the Harper vs Zimmermann undercard, Maxi Hughes (28-7-2, 6 KOs) and Archie Sharp (25-1, 9 KOs) square off in an all-English 10-round contest at lightweight. The WBA Intercontinental title is on the line.

Local Reece Mould (20-3, 6 KOs) meets fellow Brit Lewis Sylvester (15-1, 4 KOs) in a 10-round matchup at lightweight. Jimmy Joe Flint (15-2-2, 3 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of his hometown crowd taking on Malta’s Haithem Laamouz (20-2, 9 KOs) in a 10-round showdown at super lightweight.

Tysie Gallagher (9-2) defends her British and Commonwealth super bantamweight belts in a rescheduled 10-round clash against Ebonie Jones (6-0-1). The pair was originally set to battle it out in early February in Sheffield, but the bout was postponed.