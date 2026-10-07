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Viddal Riley faces Seydi Coupe in main event in London in November

Originally expected to headline the card, Zelfa Barrett vs Gavin Gwynne now serves as the co-feature

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Viddal Riley during the media workout in London ahead of the Fatal Fury event
Viddal Riley during the media workout ahead of the Fatal Fury event in London, England, on April 23, 2025. Photo by Dave Thompson / Matchroom Boxing

Viddal Riley faces Seydi Coupe in a cruiserweight bout on November 14 at OVO Arena Wembley in London. The contest headlines the MF Pro card, live on DAZN.

  • Riley (14-0, 7 KOs) puts his European title on the line, making the first defense of his belt. The 29-year-old native of Hackney, London, claimed the title in April on the Chisora vs Wilder undercard, defeating Mateusz Masternak by unanimous decision.
  • He is opposed by France’s 29-year-old Coupe (14-0, 0 KOs), who comes off a second-round stoppage victory over Ervin Dzinic in May, which marked his second win of the year.

The event was initially expected to be headlined by Zelfa Barrett (35-3, 18 KOs) vs Gavin Gwynne (19-4-2, 5 KOs), which now serves as the co-feature.

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“It’s Main Event Season,” Viddal said. “It’s taken 14 wins and three professional titles to make it here, and I look forward to owning the moment.”

“I am defending what’s mine as the EBU European champion, and I will put on a statement performance to show why I’m mandatory for the IBF, ranked No. 7 by Ring Magazine, and Top 10 in three of the major world governing bodies.”

Riley vs Coupe undercard

A super welterweight rematch between Dan Toward (8-1-1, 6 KOs) and Jak Corrie (9-0-1, 6 KOs) has been added to the card. In their first fight in May, they fought to a split draw.

The card also includes previously announced Yaser Al Ghena (16-0, 3 KOs), who defends his Commonwealth and WBO European super lightweight titles against Ben Marksby (14-0, 3 KOs).

Plus, Tom Welland (11-1, 5 KOs) and Jack Dillingham (7-0-1, 2 KOs) clash in an eliminator for the English featherweight title.

  • Tickets for the event are on sale via AXS.com.
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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