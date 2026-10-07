Viddal Riley faces Seydi Coupe in main event in London in November

Viddal Riley faces Seydi Coupe in a cruiserweight bout on November 14 at OVO Arena Wembley in London. The contest headlines the MF Pro card, live on DAZN.

Riley (14-0, 7 KOs) puts his European title on the line, making the first defense of his belt. The 29-year-old native of Hackney, London, claimed the title in April on the Chisora vs Wilder undercard, defeating Mateusz Masternak by unanimous decision.

He is opposed by France’s 29-year-old Coupe (14-0, 0 KOs), who comes off a second-round stoppage victory over Ervin Dzinic in May, which marked his second win of the year.

The event was initially expected to be headlined by Zelfa Barrett (35-3, 18 KOs) vs Gavin Gwynne (19-4-2, 5 KOs), which now serves as the co-feature.

Advertisement

“It’s Main Event Season,” Viddal said. “It’s taken 14 wins and three professional titles to make it here, and I look forward to owning the moment.”

“I am defending what’s mine as the EBU European champion, and I will put on a statement performance to show why I’m mandatory for the IBF, ranked No. 7 by Ring Magazine, and Top 10 in three of the major world governing bodies.”

Riley vs Coupe undercard

A super welterweight rematch between Dan Toward (8-1-1, 6 KOs) and Jak Corrie (9-0-1, 6 KOs) has been added to the card. In their first fight in May, they fought to a split draw.

The card also includes previously announced Yaser Al Ghena (16-0, 3 KOs), who defends his Commonwealth and WBO European super lightweight titles against Ben Marksby (14-0, 3 KOs).

Plus, Tom Welland (11-1, 5 KOs) and Jack Dillingham (7-0-1, 2 KOs) clash in an eliminator for the English featherweight title.