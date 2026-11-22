Two new bouts are confirmed for the Miller vs Yoka undercard, featuring Theo Allotey facing Charlie Edwards and Samuel Takyi taking on Reece Bellotti. The event is held on Sunday, December 20 at the Grand Arena in Accra, Ghana.

The super flyweight bout sees Ghana’s Allotey (15-0, 11 KOs) defending his WBO “Global” title against England’s former WBC flyweight champion Edwards (21-3, 7 KOs).

The lightweight bout pits Bronze Olympic medalist Takyi (9-0, 9 KOs) of Ghana against former British and Commonwealth champion Bellotti (20-8, 15 KOs) of England.

The card, titled “The Showdown II,” will stream live on DAZN.

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The main event is a heavyweight bout between Brooklyn native Jarrell Miller (28-1-2, 22 KOs) and Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka (16-3, 12 KOs) of France.

Also on the card is a previously confirmed all-Ghanaian light heavyweight matchup between Jonathan Tetteh (12-0, 11 KOs) and Elvis Ahorgah (15-4, 13 KOs).

Other fighters scheduled to compete at the event include:

Dutch lightweight Jursly Vargas (10-0, 9 KOs)

Liverpool super welterweight Odel Kamara (1-0, 1 KO)

Newcastle cruiserweight Divine Omojor (1-0, 1 KO)

BoxRec also currently lists the following Ghanaian boxers who were not included in Matchroom Boxing’s announcement on Sunday:

Issah Musah, who is set to make his professional debut at super welterweight

Super lightweight Jerry Lartey (9-0-1, 5 KOs)

A light heavyweight bout between Abu Kamoko (9-0, 8 KOs) and Abdul Aziz Quartey (24-7-1, 23 KOs)

The full fight card is expected to be announced shortly.