Zelfa Barrett faces Gavin Gwynne in London in November

Zelfa Barrett faces Gavin Gwynne on Saturday, November 14 at OVO Arena Wembley in London. They clash for the WBA Intercontinental lightweight title, headlining the latest edition of MF Pro.

Manchester’s 33-year-old Barrett (35-3, 18 KOs) earned his fourth straight win in July, scoring a points decision over Owen Durnan.

Welsh 36-year-old Gwynne (19-4-2, 5 KOs) won his previous bout in May by majority decision against Khaleel Majid on the undercard of Wardley vs Dubois.

The card will stream live on DAZN.

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What they’re saying

“Gwynne is a decent fighter, but I believe I’m levels above him and will show that November 14,” Barrett said.

Gwynne said, “I’m really looking forward to this fight; I know Zelfa is a really good fighter, but I really believe this fight is made for me. I love being the underdog going into fights and this fight is no different from any other. I’m coming off a good win and, on a roll, can’t wait to let my hands go!”

On the undercard

Yaser Al Ghena (16-0, 3 KOs) defends his Commonwealth and WBO European super lightweight titles against Ben Marksby (14-0, 3 KOs).

Tom Welland (11-1, 5 KOs) and Jack Dillingham (7-0-1, 2 KOs) square off in an eliminator for the English featherweight title.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event can be purchased via AXS.com.