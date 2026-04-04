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Live results: Deontay Wilder beats Derek Chisora by decision – Video

Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder square off in a heavyweight clash, live from The O2 Arena in London, England

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Derek Chisora faces Deontay Wilder on Saturday, April 4, live from The O2 Arena in London, England. The heavyweight bout pits former world title challenger against former WBC titleholder. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Zimbabwean-British Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) aims for his fourth win in a row since his loss to Tyson Fury, having defeated Otto Wallin by unanimous decision last February. Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, stopped Tyrrell Anthony Herndon in the seventh round last June, bouncing back from defeats against Zhilei Zhang and Joseph Parker.

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On the Chisora vs Wilder undercard, unbeaten Londoner Viddal Riley (13-0, 7 KOs) challenges Poland’s former world title challenger Mateusz Masternak (50-6, 33 KOs) for his EBU European cruiserweight belt.

London’s Denzel Bentley (21-3-1, 17 KOs) and Endry Saavedra (17-1-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela battle for the interim WBO middleweight title.

A super lightweight matchup features Ashton Sylve (12-1, 10 KOs) of Long Beach, California, against Mexico’s Raul Antonio Galaviz Hernandez (15-4-2, 9 KOs).

Chisora vs Wilder results

Main card

  • Deontay Wilder def. Derek Chisora by split decision (112-115, 115-111, 115-113) | Watch video
  • Viddal Riley def. Mateusz Masternak by unanimous decision (119-109, 118-110, 118-110)
  • Denzel Bentley def. Endry Saavedra by TKO (R7, 1:38)
  • Matty Harris def. Franklin Ignatius by KO (R2)
  • Amir Anderson def. Jordan Dujon by TKO (R8)

Prelims

  • Ashton Sylve def. Raul Antonio Galaviz Hernandez by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 78-74)
  • Jermaine Dhliwayo def. Jake Morgan by TKO (R7)
  • Dan Toward def. Misael Da Veiga by TKO (R3)
  • Tom Welland def. Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales by points (40-36)

Chisora vs Wilder live blog

Derek Chisora Post-Fight Interview

Here’s Derek Chisora’s final post-fight interview.

Deontay Wilder Post-Fight Interview

This is what Deontay Wilder had to say after his victory over Derek Chisora.

Deontay Wilder defeats Derek Chisora by decision

Deontay Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) defeats Derek Chisora (36-14, 23 KOs) by split decision. After 10 rounds at heavyweight, the judges scored the fight 112-115, 115-111, and 115-113.

Deontay Wilder at the weigh-in ahead of his boxing match against Derek Chisora in London
Deontay Wilder during the weigh-in on April 3, 2026, ahead of his bout against Derek Chisora in London, England | MF Pro

Chisora vs Wilder Underway

Chisora and Wilder exchange punches while Chisora is on his back, hanging on the ropes, with Wilder on top of him. The referee tries to separate them, and a member of Chisora’s team enters the ring.

Main Event – Derek Chisora vs Deontay Wilder

It time for the main event featuring Zimbabwean-British former title challenger Derek Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs) facing former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder (44-4-1, 43 KOs) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder face off at the weigh-in ahead of their boxing match in London
Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder face off during the weigh-in on April 3, 2026, in London, England | MF Pro

Viddal Riley defeats Mateusz Masternak by decision

Viddal Riley (14-0, 7 KOs) defeats Mateusz Masternak (50-7, 33 KOs) by unanimous decision to claim the EBU European cruiserweight title. After 12 rounds, the judges scored the fight 119-109, 118-110, and 118-110.

Viddal Riley during his boxing match against Mateusz Masternak
Viddal Riley during his bout against Mateusz Masternakat The O2 Arena in London, England, on April 4, 2026 | MF Pro

Denzel Bentley TKOs Endry Saavedra in seventh round

Denzel Bentley (22-3-1, 18 KOs) defeats Endry Saavedra (17-2-1, 14 KOs) by seventh-round TKO to claim the interim WBO middleweight title.

Denzel Bentley celebrates his victory over Endry Saavedra during their boxing match
Denzel Bentley celebrates his victory over Endry Saavedra during their bout at The O2 Arena in London, England, on April 4, 2026 | MF Pro

Matty Harris KOs Franklin Ignatius in second round

Matty Harris (10-1, 7 KOs) defeats Franklin Ignatius (9-2-1, 1 KO) by second-round knockout at heavyweight.

Matty Harris after his victory over Franklin Ignatius during their boxing match
Matty Harris after his victory over Franklin Ignatius during their boxing match at The O2 Arena in London, England, on April 4, 2026 | MF Pro

Amir Anderson TKOs Jordan Dujon in eighth round

Amir Anderson (7-0, 7 KOs) defeats Jordan Dujon (10-7) by eighth-round TKO at middleweight.

Ashton Sylve defeats Raul Antonio Galaviz Hernandez by decision

Ashton Sylve (13-1, 10 KOs) defeats Raul Antonio Galaviz Hernandez (15-5-2, 9 KOs) by unanimous decision at super lightweight. The judges scored the fight 80-72, 80-72, 78-74.

Ashton Sylve after his victory over Raul Antonio Galaviz Hernandez during their boxing match
Ashton Sylve after his victory over Raul Antonio Galaviz Hernandez during their boxing match at The O2 Arena in London, England, on April 4, 2026 | MF Pro

Jermaine Dhliwayo TKOs Jake Morgan in seventh round

Jermaine Dhliwayo (9-0, 4 KOs) defeats Jake Morgan (7-3, 1 KO) by seventh-round TKO at super featherweight.

Jermaine Dhliwayo and Jake Morgan during their boxing match
Jermaine Dhliwayo and Jake Morgan during their boxing match at The O2 Arena in London, England, on April 4, 2026 | MF Pro

Dan Toward TKOs Misael Da Veiga in third round

Dan Toward (8-1, 6 KOs) defeats Misael Da Veiga (7-1, 2 KOs) by fifth-round TKO at super welterweight.

Dan Toward and Misael Da Veiga during their boxing match
Dan Toward and Misael Da Veiga during their boxing match at The O2 Arena in London, England, on April 4, 2026 | MF Pro

Tom Welland defeats Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales by points

Tom Welland (10-1, 5 KOs) defeats Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales (6-23-5, 2 KOs) via a 40-36 points decision at featherweight.

Tom Welland throws a punch during his bout against Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales
Tom Welland throws a punch during his bout against Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales at The O2 Arena in London, England, on April 4, 2026 | MF Pro

How to watch and start time

Chisora vs Wilder airs live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK.

The blog feed with live results, video highlights, and photos will cover the main card. You can watch the free prelims on DAZN Boxing YouTube, with results added as the stream ends.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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