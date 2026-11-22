Vergil Ortiz Jr has reportedly signed an agreement to face Jermell Charlo as a replacement for Keith Thurman. Charlo has yet to sign an agreement.

Dallas native Ortiz Jr (24-0, 22 KOs) was scheduled to face Thurman (31-2, 23 KOs) in the co-feature to Benavidez vs Cieslak on December 5 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The fight was canceled after the former unified welterweight champion from Clearwater, Florida, withdrew due to an injury.

According to BoxingScene, Charlo said he feels “fast, hungry and strong”, but it is unclear whether he will sign an agreement to fight Ortiz Jr.

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Former undisputed super welterweight champion Charlo (35-2-1, 19 KOs) hasn’t fought since September 2023, when he lost a unanimous decision to Canelo Alvarez. The 36-year-old native of Lafayette, Louisiana, is currently scheduled to face Brock Jarvis on December 12 on the Gold Coast, Australia, on the undercard of Lara vs Tszyu.

Meanwhile, according to sports journalist and broadcaster Chris Mannix, citing sources, Ortiz Jr is expected to face either former interim WBC super welterweight champion Brian Mendoza (23-5, 17 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, or Eric Priest (16-0-1, 8 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Additionally, veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported, citing Golden Boy and Premier Boxing Champions: “No, Ortiz-Charlo isn’t happening Dec. 5,” adding “Utterly fake news.”

More information on Vergil Ortiz Jr’s next opponent, replacing Keith Thurman, is expected to follow shortly.