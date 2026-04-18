UFC Winnipeg live results: Mike Malott stops Gilbert Burns – Video

UFC Fight Night features former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns facing Mike Malott on Saturday, April 18, live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB.

Brazil’s 39-year-old Burns (22-9) looks to bounce back from four straight losses, having been stopped by Michael Morales in his previous bout last May. Canada’s 34-year-old Malott (13-2-1) earned a unanimous decision over Kevin Holland last October, securing his third consecutive win.

Advertisement

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Kyler Phillips (12-4) of Torrance, California, and Charles Jourdain (17-8-1) of Canada. Phillips, 30, comes off a pair of losses to Vinicius Oliveira and Rob Font. Jourdain, 30, won two of his previous bouts by submission against Davey Grant and Victor Henry.

UFC Winnipeg results

Main card

Mike Malott def. Gilbert Burns by TKO (punches, R3, 2:08)

Charles Jourdain def. Kyler Phillips by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jai Herbert def. Mandel Nallo by TKO (punches, R1, 2:05)

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Karine Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Gauge Young def. Thiago Moises by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Prelims

Marcio Barbosa def. Dennis Buzukja by KO (punch, R1, 1:20)

Robert Valentin def. Julien Leblanc by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 2:22)

Gokhan Saricam def. Tanner Boser by TKO (punches, R2, 4:43)

Melissa Croden def. Darya Zheleznyakova by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

JJ Aldrich def. Jamey-Lyn Horth by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

John Castaneda vs. Mark Vologdin – majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)

John Yannis def. Jamie Siraj by TKO (elbows, R1, 2:43)

UFC Winnipeg live blog April 18, 2026 10:51 PM EDT Post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. April 18, 2026 10:44 PM EDT Mike Malott TKOs Gilbert Burns in third round Mike Malott (14-2-1) defeats Gilbert Burns (22-10) by third-round TKO with punches at welterweight. The stoppage came at 2:08 of the round. April 18, 2026 10:09 PM EDT Charles Jourdain defeats Kyler Phillips by decision Charles Jourdain (18-8-1) defeats Kyler Phillips (12-5) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 18, 2026 9:29 PM EDT Jai Herbert stops Mandel Nallo in first round Jai Herbert (14-6-1) defeats Mandel Nallo (14-4) by first-round TKO with punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 2:05 of the round. April 18, 2026 9:12 PM EDT Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Karine Silva by decision Jasmine Jasudavicius (15-4) defeats Karine Silva (19-7) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 18, 2026 8:41 PM EDT Gauge Young edges Thiago Moises by decision Gauge Young (11-3) defeats Thiago Moises (19-10) by split decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 28-29. April 18, 2026 7:50 PM EDT Marcio Barbosa KOs Dennis Buzukja in first round Marcio Barbosa (18-2) defeats Dennis Buzukja (12-6) by first-round knockout with a left hook at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:20 of the round. April 18, 2026 7:39 PM EDT Robert Valentin submits Julien Leblanc in first round Robert Valentin (12-6) defeats Julien Leblanc (10-3) by first-round submission at middleweight. The finish came via rear-naked choke at 2:22 of the round. April 18, 2026 7:06 PM EDT Gokhan Saricam stops Tanner Boser in second round Gokhan Saricam (10-2) defeats Tanner Boser (21-11-1) by second-round TKO with punches at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 4:43 of the round. April 18, 2026 6:57 PM EDT Melissa Croden defeats Darya Zheleznyakova by decision Melissa Croden (8-3) defeats Darya Zheleznyakova (10-3) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 18, 2026 6:34 PM EDT JJ Aldrich defeats Jamey-Lyn Horth by decision JJ Aldrich (15-7) defeats Jamey-Lyn Horth (9-3) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. April 18, 2026 5:58 PM EDT John Castaneda and Mark Vologdin fight to majority draw John Castaneda (21-8-1) and Mark Vologdin (12-4-2) battle to a majority draw in a 139-pound catchweight bout. The judges scored it 29-27, 28-28, and 28-28.



In the second round, Castaneda was deducted a point for repeated groin strikes. April 18, 2026 5:36 PM EDT John Yannis TKOs Jamie Siraj in first round In the event opener, John Yannis (10-4) defeats Jamie Siraj (14-4) by first-round TKO with elbows at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 2:43 of the round via elbows. April 18, 2026 4:35 PM EDT UFC Winnipeg Kickoff The MMA action at UFC Winnipeg starts at the top of the hour.



In case you missed it, check out the official fighter faceoffs video below. April 18, 2026 3:25 AM EDT How to watch and start time UFC Winnipeg airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.