UFC Winnipeg live results: Mike Malott stops Gilbert Burns – Video

UFC Fight Night features former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns facing Mike Malott on Saturday, April 18, live from Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB.
Brazil’s 39-year-old Burns (22-9) looks to bounce back from four straight losses, having been stopped by Michael Morales in his previous bout last May. Canada’s 34-year-old Malott (13-2-1) earned a unanimous decision over Kevin Holland last October, securing his third consecutive win.
The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Kyler Phillips (12-4) of Torrance, California, and Charles Jourdain (17-8-1) of Canada. Phillips, 30, comes off a pair of losses to Vinicius Oliveira and Rob Font. Jourdain, 30, won two of his previous bouts by submission against Davey Grant and Victor Henry.
UFC Winnipeg results
Main card
- Mike Malott def. Gilbert Burns by TKO (punches, R3, 2:08)
- Charles Jourdain def. Kyler Phillips by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jai Herbert def. Mandel Nallo by TKO (punches, R1, 2:05)
- Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Karine Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Gauge Young def. Thiago Moises by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Prelims
- Marcio Barbosa def. Dennis Buzukja by KO (punch, R1, 1:20)
- Robert Valentin def. Julien Leblanc by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 2:22)
- Gokhan Saricam def. Tanner Boser by TKO (punches, R2, 4:43)
- Melissa Croden def. Darya Zheleznyakova by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- JJ Aldrich def. Jamey-Lyn Horth by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- John Castaneda vs. Mark Vologdin – majority draw (29-27, 28-28, 28-28)
- John Yannis def. Jamie Siraj by TKO (elbows, R1, 2:43)
UFC Winnipeg live blog
Post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Mike Malott TKOs Gilbert Burns in third round
Mike Malott (14-2-1) defeats Gilbert Burns (22-10) by third-round TKO with punches at welterweight. The stoppage came at 2:08 of the round.
Charles Jourdain defeats Kyler Phillips by decision
Charles Jourdain (18-8-1) defeats Kyler Phillips (12-5) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28.
Jai Herbert stops Mandel Nallo in first round
Jai Herbert (14-6-1) defeats Mandel Nallo (14-4) by first-round TKO with punches at lightweight. The stoppage came at 2:05 of the round.
Jasmine Jasudavicius defeats Karine Silva by decision
Jasmine Jasudavicius (15-4) defeats Karine Silva (19-7) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28.
Gauge Young edges Thiago Moises by decision
Gauge Young (11-3) defeats Thiago Moises (19-10) by split decision at lightweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 29-28, and 28-29.
Marcio Barbosa KOs Dennis Buzukja in first round
Marcio Barbosa (18-2) defeats Dennis Buzukja (12-6) by first-round knockout with a left hook at featherweight. The stoppage came at 1:20 of the round.
Robert Valentin submits Julien Leblanc in first round
Robert Valentin (12-6) defeats Julien Leblanc (10-3) by first-round submission at middleweight. The finish came via rear-naked choke at 2:22 of the round.
Gokhan Saricam stops Tanner Boser in second round
Gokhan Saricam (10-2) defeats Tanner Boser (21-11-1) by second-round TKO with punches at heavyweight. The stoppage came at 4:43 of the round.
Melissa Croden defeats Darya Zheleznyakova by decision
Melissa Croden (8-3) defeats Darya Zheleznyakova (10-3) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28.
JJ Aldrich defeats Jamey-Lyn Horth by decision
JJ Aldrich (15-7) defeats Jamey-Lyn Horth (9-3) by unanimous decision at flyweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28.
John Castaneda and Mark Vologdin fight to majority draw
John Castaneda (21-8-1) and Mark Vologdin (12-4-2) battle to a majority draw in a 139-pound catchweight bout. The judges scored it 29-27, 28-28, and 28-28.
In the second round, Castaneda was deducted a point for repeated groin strikes.
John Yannis TKOs Jamie Siraj in first round
In the event opener, John Yannis (10-4) defeats Jamie Siraj (14-4) by first-round TKO with elbows at bantamweight. The stoppage came at 2:43 of the round via elbows.
UFC Winnipeg Kickoff
The MMA action at UFC Winnipeg starts at the top of the hour.
In case you missed it, check out the official fighter faceoffs video below.
How to watch and start time
UFC Winnipeg airs live on Paramount+. The main card starts at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.