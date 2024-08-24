Subscribe
UFC Vegas 96 results: Cannonier vs Borralho

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho aka UFC Vegas 96 airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 24. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts, including a pair of The Ultimate Fighter: Season 32 finals.

The main event is a middleweight bout between former title challenger and No. 5 Jared Cannonier (17-7) of Dallas, Texas and No. 12 Caio Borralho (16-1, 1 NC) of Brazil. The co-main event is a women’s strawweight bout between No. 9 Angela Hill (17-13) of Prince George’s County, Maryland and No. 11 Tabatha Ricci (10-2) of Brazil.

In one of the TUF 32 finals, Ryan Loder (7-1) of Roseville, California and Robert Valentin (11-3) of Switzerland clash at middleweight. In another final at featherweight, Kaan Ofli of Australia (11-2-1) goes up against Brazil’s Mairon Santos (14-1).

Also on the card, a welterweight bout between Neil Magny (29-12) of Brooklyn, New York and unbeaten Michael Morales (16-0) of Ecuador. Plus, Edmen Shahbazyan (13-4) of Glendale, California and Gerald Meerschaert (36-17) of Racine, Wisconsin go head-to-head at middleweight.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho results

Get UFC Vegas 96: Cannonier vs Borralho full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)

  • Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho
  • Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci
  • Robert Valentin vs. Ryan Loder
  • Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos
  • Neil Magny vs. Michael Morales
  • Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Prelims (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)

  • Dennis Buzukja vs. Francis Marshall
  • Zachary Reese vs. Jose Medina
  • Viacheslav Borshchev vs. James Llontop
  • Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Josiane Nunes
  • Zygimantas Ramaska vs. Nathan Fletcher
  • Wang Cong vs. Victoria Leonardo
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

