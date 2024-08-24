UFC Vegas 96 results: Cannonier vs Borralho

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho aka UFC Vegas 96 airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, August 24. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts, including a pair of The Ultimate Fighter: Season 32 finals.

The main event is a middleweight bout between former title challenger and No. 5 Jared Cannonier (17-7) of Dallas, Texas and No. 12 Caio Borralho (16-1, 1 NC) of Brazil. The co-main event is a women’s strawweight bout between No. 9 Angela Hill (17-13) of Prince George’s County, Maryland and No. 11 Tabatha Ricci (10-2) of Brazil.

In one of the TUF 32 finals, Ryan Loder (7-1) of Roseville, California and Robert Valentin (11-3) of Switzerland clash at middleweight. In another final at featherweight, Kaan Ofli of Australia (11-2-1) goes up against Brazil’s Mairon Santos (14-1).

Also on the card, a welterweight bout between Neil Magny (29-12) of Brooklyn, New York and unbeaten Michael Morales (16-0) of Ecuador. Plus, Edmen Shahbazyan (13-4) of Glendale, California and Gerald Meerschaert (36-17) of Racine, Wisconsin go head-to-head at middleweight.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho results

Main card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT)

Jared Cannonier vs. Caio Borralho

Angela Hill vs. Tabatha Ricci

Robert Valentin vs. Ryan Loder

Kaan Ofli vs. Mairon Santos

Neil Magny vs. Michael Morales

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Prelims (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT)