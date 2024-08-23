UFC Vegas 96 weigh-in video: Cannonier vs Borralho, Hill-Ricci & TUF 32 finals set

All fighters battling at out at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho successfully made weight for their respective MMA bouts. The fight card airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 24.

No. 5 ranked contender middleweight contender Jared Cannonier (17-7) weighed-in at 184 lbs for his main event bout against No. 12 Caio Borralho (16-1, 1 NC), who was 186 lbs. No. 9 Angela Hill (17-13) and No. 11 Tabatha Ricci (10-2) were 115.5 lbs and 115 lbs, respectively, for their co-main event bout at women’s strawweight.

Middleweights Robert Valentin and Ryan Loder tipped the scales at 185 lbs and 186 lbs, respectively, for their TUF 32 final. Plus, Kaan Ofli came in at 145 lbs and Mairon Santos showed 146 lbs for their TUF 32 featherweight final.

Check out the full UFC Vegas 96: Cannonier vs Borralho fight card and weights below.

UFC Vegas 96 fight card

Main card

Jared Cannonier (184) vs. Caio Borralho (186)

Angela Hill (115.5) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115)

Robert Valentin (185) vs. Ryan Loder (186)

Kaan Ofli (145) vs. Mairon Santos (146)

Neil Magny (170) vs. Michael Morales (171)

Edmen Shahbazyan (184.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (185)

Prelims