Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Vegas 96 video: Michael Morales drops Neil Magny with elbow, punches to TKO

Michael Morales TKO's Neil Magny in the first round at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho

MMANewsResultsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Michael Morales remained unbeaten on August 24, when he faced Neil Magny at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho in Las Vegas. The Ecuadorian-born welterweight defeated his opponent of Brooklyn, New York by way of stoppage.

The tables turned when Morales dropped Magny with a spinning elbow and ended up on top pouring punches. The latter was attempting to escape, but was unsuccessful to get back on his feet, and ended up on his stomach and had to try to coverup until the moment referee called Dan Miragliotta it a day. The official time was 4 minutes and 39 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Michael Morales improved his unbeaten record to 17-0. In his post-fight interview, the Mexico-based 25-year-old thanked his team for helping him come out on top.

37-year-old Neil Magny dropped to 29-12.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

ESPN PlusESPN PlusESPN Plus
Vivid SeatsVivid SeatsVivid Seats
DAZNDAZNDAZN
TicketmasterTicketmasterTicketmaster
PrimePrimePrime

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.