UFC Vegas 96 video: Michael Morales drops Neil Magny with elbow, punches to TKO

Michael Morales remained unbeaten on August 24, when he faced Neil Magny at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho in Las Vegas. The Ecuadorian-born welterweight defeated his opponent of Brooklyn, New York by way of stoppage.

The tables turned when Morales dropped Magny with a spinning elbow and ended up on top pouring punches. The latter was attempting to escape, but was unsuccessful to get back on his feet, and ended up on his stomach and had to try to coverup until the moment referee called Dan Miragliotta it a day. The official time was 4 minutes and 39 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Michael Morales improved his unbeaten record to 17-0. In his post-fight interview, the Mexico-based 25-year-old thanked his team for helping him come out on top.

37-year-old Neil Magny dropped to 29-12.