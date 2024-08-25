Video: Mairon Santos wins TUF 32 final via big KO against Kaan Ofli at UFC Vegas 96

Mairon Santos became the winner of The Ultimate Fighter: Season 32 with the victory over Kaan Ofli at UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Borralho. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on August 24.

The Brazilian featherweight defeated his opponent of Australia by knockout. Santos dropped Ofli with a big left hook, and prior to referee Chris Tognoni was able to break the fight off, delivered several more strikes. The official time was 1 minute and 30 seconds into the second round.

24-year-old Mairon Santos of Rio de Janeiro improved to 14-1, earned his second win in a row and the first inside the UFC Octagon.

“We were training so much knees and right hand, so I almost didn’t believe it,” Santos told Michael Bisping in his post-fight interview when asked whether he was surprised by a left hook knockout. “But at the same time, I’m in the gym every single day. I’m training three-two times a day hard.”

“I want to be a champion just like you. You were in The Ultimate Fighter. You were the champion and after you were the UFC champion. So I tend to follow the same path, and I don’t want to rush things. I know I’m young, I know I’m learning. But one day I’m going to be the UFC featherweight champion.”

Kaan Ofli dropped to 11-3-1. Melbourne’s 31-year-old got his eight-fight winning streak snapped.