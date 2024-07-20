UFC Vegas 94 results: Lemos vs Jandiroba

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba aka UFC Vegas 94 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, July 20.

The main event is an all-Brazilian battle at strawweight, pitting former title challenger Amanda Lemos (14-3-1) against Virna Jandiroba (20-3). The new co-main event features Steve Garcia (15-5) of Albuquerque, NM versus Seung Woo Choi (11-6) of Korea at featherweight.

Also on the card, Kurt Holobaugh (21-8) of Denham Springs, LA takes on Brazil’s Kaynan Kruschewsky (15-2) at lightweight. In another U.S. vs Brazil matchup, Cody Durden (16-5-1) of Covington, GA faces Bruno Gustavo da Silva (13-5-2) at flyweight.

Also on the card a featherweight bout between Bill Algeo (18-8) of Boothwyn, PA and Doo Ho Choi (14-4-1) of Korea. In addition, Korean featherweight Jeong Yeong Lee (11-1) goes up against unbeaten Hyder Amil (9-0-) of the Philippines. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 94 live stream

UFC Vegas 94: Lemos vs Jandiroba live stream is available on ESPN+. The main card start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The prelims begin at 5:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 94 results

Get UFC Vegas 94: Lemos vs Jandiroba full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba

Steve Garcia def. Seung Woo Choi by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:36)

Kurt Holobaugh def. Kaynan Kruschewsky by unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Bruno Silva def. Cody Durden by TKO (punches, R2 at 2:58)

Doo Ho Choi def. Bill Algeo by TKO (punch, R2 at 3:38)

Hyder Amil def. Jeong Yeong Lee by TKO (punches, R1 at 1:05) | Watch finish

Preliminary card