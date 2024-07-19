Subscribe
Amanda Lemos vs Virna Jandiroba on weight at UFC Vegas 94, one fight canceled

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba weigh-ins

By Parviz Iskenderov
Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba successfully made weight for their UFC Fight Night main event bout on July 20 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The pair squares off in the all-Brazilian matchup at strawweight.

Amanda Lemos weighed-in at 116 lbs. Virna Jandiroba showed 115.5 lbs. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

The middleweight co-main event bout between Brad Tavares of Kailua, HI and Jun Yong Park of Korea has been canceled. The latter was forced to withdraw due to a medical issue that was not disclosed. Prior to the cancellation, the fighters tipped the scales at 185.5 lbs and 186 lbs, respectively.

Get UFC Vegas 94: Lemos vs Jandiroba weights below.

UFC Vegas 94 fight card

Main card

  • Amanda Lemos (116) vs. Virna Jandiroba (115.5)
  • Brad Tavares (185.5) vs. Jun Yong Park (186)* – cancelled
  • Steve Garcia (144.5) vs. Seung Woo Choi (145)
  • Kurt Holobaugh (155) vs. Kaynan Kruschewsky (154)
  • Cody Durden (125.5) vs. Bruno Silva (126)
  • Doo Ho Choi (146) vs. Bill Algeo (146)

Preliminary card

  • Jeong Yeong Lee (145.5) vs. Hyder Amil (145)
  • Brian Kelleher (136) vs. Cody Gibson (136)
  • Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Dione Barbosa (125.5)
  • Loik Radzhabov (155.5) vs. Trey Ogden (156)
  • Luana Carolina (125.5) vs. Lucie Pudilova (126)
  • Mohammed Usman (236.5) vs. Thomas Petersen (258.5)

*Fight canceled

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

