UFC Vegas 94 video: Hyder Amil stops Jeong Yeong Lee with barrage of punches

Filipino featherweight Hyder Amil overwhelmed Jeong Yeong Lee of Korea at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba. The MMA event aired live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 20.

The scheduled for three rounds main card opener didn’t go the distance. “The Hurricane” dominated his opponent relentlessly delivering a flurry of strikes. Referee Mark Smith stepped in to save the latter from further punishment at 1 minute and 5 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by TKO, Hyder Amil, fighting out of San Francisco, California, improved to 10-0. The 34-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series alumni remained undefeated and secured his second win for the year.

Jeong Yeong Lee dropped to 11-2. The 28-year-old winner of “Road to UFC”, got his eight-fight winning streak snapped.

“You wake up the beast inside, you know,” Amil said in his Octagon interview with Daniel Cormier. “I’m a smiley motherf***er, but when you wake it up from me, I’m gonna go bring that heat on you. So, I just saw the opening, honestly I saw he was stunned, I was like ‘let’s capitalize on that’.”

“I want to move up the rankings quick. He won the road to Asia, I’ve never found an Asian person before. I’m from the Philippines, I wanted to represent for my country and the Bay Area. So, it’s super important I get this win in an emphatic fashion.”

