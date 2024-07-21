Subscribe
UFC Vegas 94 video: Bruno Silva knocks out Cody Durden’s mouthpiece

Bruno Silva stops Cody Durden in second round at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba

By Parviz Iskenderov
Bruno Silva secured his fourth straight victory with TKO against Cody Durden at UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs Jandiroba. The MMA aired live on Saturday, July 20 from UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

The Brazilian flyweight dropped his opponent of Covington, Georgia to the canvas with a big right uppercut, sending the latter’s mouthpiece flying along the way. Silva cemented his win delivering elbows and punches. Referee Chris Tognoni called it a day at 2 minutes and 58 seconds into the second round.

Bruno Silva improved to 14-5-2, 1 NC. In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, the 34-year-old native of Piracicaba, Sao Paulo called out Mexico’s former two-time UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (21-8-2).

33-year-old Cody Durden dropped to 16-6-1 and suffered his second defeat in a row.

“When I see the mouthpiece going away, I was like ‘that’s the time man, that’s the time,” Silva said. “Last time Brandon Moreno was in Brazil, he called my people ‘dog’. So, I will show you who’s the real dog. Where are you Brandon Moreno? I’m waiting for you.”

Get UFC Vegas 94: Lemos vs Jandiroba full card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

