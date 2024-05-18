UFC Vegas 92 results: Barboza vs Murphy

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy aka UFC Vegas 92 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 18.
The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between No. 11 Edson Barboza (24-11) of Brazil and Lerone Murphy (13-0-1) of England. In the co-main event, Khaos Williams (14-3) of Jackson, Michigan and Carlston Harris (19-5) of Guyana square off at welterweight.
Among other bouts, Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4) of Kosovo and Themba Gorimbo (12-4) of Zimbabwe clash at welterweight. As well, Adrian Yanez (16-5) of La Porte, Texas and Vinicius Salvador (14-6) of Brazil battle it out at bantamweight. Plus, Angela Hill (16-13) of Prince George’s County, Maryland and Luana Pinheiro of Brazil (11-2) go head to head at women’s strawweight. The full lineup can be found below.
UFC Vegas 92 live stream
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, May 18
Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19
Main card: 12 am BST
Prelims: 9 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, May 19
Main card: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST
Prelims: 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy results
Get UFC Vegas 92: Barboza vs Murphy full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy
- Khaos Williams vs Carlston Harris
- Themba Gorimbo vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
- Adrian Yanez vs. Vinicius Salvador
- Luana Pinheiro vs. Angela Hill
Preliminary card
- Victor Martinez vs. Tom Nolan
- Oumar Sy vs. Tuco Tokkos
- Tamires Vidal vs. Melissa Gatto
- Abus Magomedov vs. Warlley Alves
- Piera Rodriguez vs. Ariane Carnelossi
- Alatengheili vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
- Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Emily Ducote