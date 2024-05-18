UFC Vegas 92 results: Barboza vs Murphy

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy aka UFC Vegas 92 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 18.

The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between No. 11 Edson Barboza (24-11) of Brazil and Lerone Murphy (13-0-1) of England. In the co-main event, Khaos Williams (14-3) of Jackson, Michigan and Carlston Harris (19-5) of Guyana square off at welterweight.

Among other bouts, Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4) of Kosovo and Themba Gorimbo (12-4) of Zimbabwe clash at welterweight. As well, Adrian Yanez (16-5) of La Porte, Texas and Vinicius Salvador (14-6) of Brazil battle it out at bantamweight. Plus, Angela Hill (16-13) of Prince George’s County, Maryland and Luana Pinheiro of Brazil (11-2) go head to head at women’s strawweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 92 live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, May 18

Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports

Date: Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19

Main card: 12 am BST

Prelims: 9 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Sunday, May 19

Main card: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST

Prelims: 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy results

Get UFC Vegas 92: Barboza vs Murphy full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy

Khaos Williams vs Carlston Harris

Themba Gorimbo vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Adrian Yanez vs. Vinicius Salvador

Luana Pinheiro vs. Angela Hill

Preliminary card