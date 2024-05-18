Subscribe
UFC Vegas 92 results: Barboza vs Murphy

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy live results from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy aka UFC Vegas 92 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 18.

The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between No. 11 Edson Barboza (24-11) of Brazil and Lerone Murphy (13-0-1) of England. In the co-main event, Khaos Williams (14-3) of Jackson, Michigan and Carlston Harris (19-5) of Guyana square off at welterweight.

Among other bouts, Ramiz Brahimaj (10-4) of Kosovo and Themba Gorimbo (12-4) of Zimbabwe clash at welterweight. As well, Adrian Yanez (16-5) of La Porte, Texas and Vinicius Salvador (14-6) of Brazil battle it out at bantamweight. Plus, Angela Hill (16-13) of Prince George’s County, Maryland and Luana Pinheiro of Brazil (11-2) go head to head at women’s strawweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 92 live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, May 18
Main card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT
Prelims: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

United Kingdom

Broadcast: TNT Sports
Date: Saturday, May 18 – Sunday, May 19
Main card: 12 am BST
Prelims: 9 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Sunday, May 19
Main card: 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST
Prelims: 6 am AEST / 4 am AWST

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy results

Get UFC Vegas 92: Barboza vs Murphy full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Edson Barboza vs. Lerone Murphy
  • Khaos Williams vs Carlston Harris
  • Themba Gorimbo vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
  • Adrian Yanez vs. Vinicius Salvador
  • Luana Pinheiro vs. Angela Hill

Preliminary card

  • Victor Martinez vs. Tom Nolan
  • Oumar Sy vs. Tuco Tokkos
  • Tamires Vidal vs. Melissa Gatto
  • Abus Magomedov vs. Warlley Alves
  • Piera Rodriguez vs. Ariane Carnelossi
  • Alatengheili vs. Kleydson Rodrigues
  • Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Emily Ducote
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

