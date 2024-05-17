Edson Barboza vs Lerone Murphy on weight at UFC Vegas 92

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

The main event is a featherweight bout between No. 11 Edson Barboza of Brazil and Lerone Murphy of England. The non-championship limit is 146 lbs.

Both fighters successfully made weight. Edson Barboza weighed-in at 145.5 lbs. Lerone Murphy was 146 lbs. The contest is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Khaos Williams of Jackson, Michigan and Carlston Harris of Guyana clash at welterweight. The non-title limit is 171 lbs. The fighters tipped the scales at 170 lbs and 169.5 lbs, respectively.

Oumar Sy first weighed-in at 207.5 pounds, missing the non-title light heavyweight limit by 1.5 lbs for his bout against Tuco Tokkos, who was 205.5 lbs. On his second attempt Sy showed 206 lbs and made weight.

Get UFC Vegas 92: Barboza vs Murphy full fight card and weights below.

UFC Vegas 92 fight card

Main card

Edson Barboza (145.5) vs. Lerone Murphy (146)

Khaos Williams (170) vs. Carlston Harris (169.5)

Themba Gorimbo (170.5) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj (170.5)

Adrian Yanez (136) vs. Vinicius Salvador (136)

Luana Pinheiro (116) vs. Angela Hill (115.5)

Preliminary card