UFC Vegas 92 video: Piera Rodriguez DQ’d due to headbutt against Ariane Carnelossi

The women’s strawweight bout between Ariane Carnelossi and Piera Rodriguez saw a fairly unusual ending. The pair squared off on the prelims at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Murphy live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 18.

The scheduled for three contest ended prior to the final horn. After dropping her opponent to the canvas with punches, Rodriguez (9-2) was warned by referee Mark Smith to “watch her head”. The Venezuelan fighter performed another move that resulted in her head landing on Carnelossi’s (15-3) cheek. She seemed to try to explain it was not deliberate and she was only trying to go down.

As announced by Bruce Buffer, the Brazilian fighter, who was unable to continue, was awarded victory by disqualification due to an intentional headbutt. The official time was 3 minutes and 16 seconds into the second round.

