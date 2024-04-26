Nicolau vs Perez on weight at UFC Vegas 91, two fighters miss

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs Perez airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Matheus Nicolau of Brazil and Alex Perez of Hanford, California square off at flyweight. The non-championship limit is 126 lbs.

Both fighters were on weight. Matheus Nicolau weighed-in at 125.5. Alex Perez showed 126 lbs. The bout is scheduled for five rounds.

In the co-main event, Ryan Spann of Memphis, Tennessee and Bogdan Guskov of Uzbekistan clash at light heavyweight. The non-title limit is 206 lbs. The fighters tipped the scales at 204.5 lbs and 205.5 lbs, respectively.

David Onama came in at 148.5 lbs, missing the non-title featherweight limit by 2.5 lbs. His opponent, Jonathan Pearce was 146 lbs. Onama forfeits 20 percent of his purse, and the bout proceeds at catchweight.

James Llontop missed the non-title lightweight limit by 0.5 lbs, showing 156.5 for his bout against Chris Padilla, 154.5 lbs. Llontop also forfeits 20 percent of his purse, and the bout proceeds at catchweight.

Get UFC Vegas 91: Nicolau vs Perez full fight card and weights below.

UFC Vegas 91 fight card

Main card

Matheus Nicolau (125.5) vs. Alex Perez (126)

Bogdan Guskov (204.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205.5)

Ariane da Silva (126) vs. Karine Silva (125.5)

Jhonata Diniz (255) vs. Austen Lane (254.5)

David Onama (148.5)* vs. Jonathan Pearce (146)

Tim Means (171) vs. Uros Medic (171)

Preliminary card

Victor Henry (135.5) vs. Rani Yahya (136)

Michal Figlak (155) vs. Austin Hubbard (156)

Caio Machado (251.5) vs. Don’Tale Mayes (264)

Marnic Mann (115.5) vs. Ketlen Souza (115.5)

James Llontop (156.5)** vs. Chris Padilla (154.5)

Na Liang (126) vs. Ivana Petrovic (126)

Gabriel Benitez (155) vs. Hayisaer Maheshate (155.5)

*Onama missed featherweight limit by 2.5 lbs

**Llontop missed lightweight limit by 0.5 lbs