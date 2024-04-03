Alex Perez faces Matheus Nicolau in new UFC Vegas 91 main event, Manel Kape out

The new main event bout has been set for UFC Vegas 91 featuring Matheus Nicolau up against Alex Perez. The latter replaced Manel Kape, who withdrew due to an unknown reason. The fight card airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27.

No. 5-ranked flyweight contender Matheus Nicolau (19-3-1) looks to get back in the win column. Brazil’s 31-year-old was stopped by Brandon Royval in the first round last April, and got his six-fight winning streak snapped.

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Alex Perez (24-8) lost three fights in a row. In his previous outing in March, the 32-year-old native of Hanford, California dropped a unanimous decision against Muhammad Mokaev.

Perez, who is currently No. 8 ranked in the flyweight division, was reportedly scheduled to fight Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC Fight Night on June 15. The promotion, however, never formally announced the matchup.

The promotion announced Nicolau vs Perez via post on X.

In the co-main event, Ryan Spann and Bogdan Guskov go head to head at light heavyweight. With the change, the current UFC Vegas 91 lineup looks as the following: