Subscribe
HomeUFC

Ryan Spann vs Bogdan Guskov co-headlines UFC Vegas 91 in April

Ryan Spann & Bogdan Guskov clash in light heavyweight co-main event at UFC Vegas 91

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

The co-main event has been set for UFC Vegas 91, pitting Ryan Spann against Bogdan Guskov. The pair squares off in the light heavyweight bout live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27.

Ryan Spann (21-9) looks to get back to the win column. In his previous outing last August, the Dana White’s Contender Series alumni dropped a split decision against Anthony Smith. Last March, the 32-year-old native of Memphis, Tennessee was submitted in the first round by Nikita Krylov.

Bogdan Guskov (15-3) targets his second straight victory. Uzbekistan’s 31-year-old is fresh off the win by knockout in the first round against Zac Pauga in February.

The promotion also confirmed for the event a women’s strawweight bout between Marnic Mann and Ketlen Souza. Plus, Tim Means and Uros Medic clash at welterweight.

In the main event, Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape square off in the rematch at flyweight. The current, 13-fight UFC Vegas 91 lineup looks as the following:

  • Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape, flyweight
  • Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov, light heavyweight
  • Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva, women’s flyweight
  • Tim Means vs. Uros Medic, welterweight
  • Joel Alvarez vs. Mateusz Rebecki, lightweight
  • Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry, bantamweight
  • Caio Machado vs. Don’Tale Mayes, heavyweight
  • Gabriel Benitez vs. Maheshate Hayisaer, lightweight
  • Marnic Mann vs. Ketlen Souza, women’s strawweight
  • Ivana Petrovic vs. Liang Na, women’s flyweight
  • James Llontop vs. Gabriel Green, lightweight
  • Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz, heavyweight
  • Austin Hubbard vs. Michal Figlak, lightweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.