Ryan Spann vs Bogdan Guskov co-headlines UFC Vegas 91 in April

The co-main event has been set for UFC Vegas 91, pitting Ryan Spann against Bogdan Guskov. The pair squares off in the light heavyweight bout live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27.

Ryan Spann (21-9) looks to get back to the win column. In his previous outing last August, the Dana White’s Contender Series alumni dropped a split decision against Anthony Smith. Last March, the 32-year-old native of Memphis, Tennessee was submitted in the first round by Nikita Krylov.

Bogdan Guskov (15-3) targets his second straight victory. Uzbekistan’s 31-year-old is fresh off the win by knockout in the first round against Zac Pauga in February.

The promotion also confirmed for the event a women’s strawweight bout between Marnic Mann and Ketlen Souza. Plus, Tim Means and Uros Medic clash at welterweight.

In the main event, Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape square off in the rematch at flyweight. The current, 13-fight UFC Vegas 91 lineup looks as the following: