UFC Vegas 114 live results: Kevin Vallejos TKOs Josh Emmett – Video

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos, aka UFC Vegas 114, airs live from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 14.

In the main event, Josh Emmett (19‑6) of Phoenix, Arizona, faces Argentina’s Kevin Vallejos (17‑1) at featherweight. Former interim title challenger Emmett, 41, comes off two defeats against Youssef Zalal and Lerone Murphy. Vallejos, 24, is riding a six-fight winning streak, having stopped Giga Chikadze in his previous bout last December at UFC Vegas 112.

Advertisement

The co-main event is a strawweight bout between Amanda Lemos (15‑5‑1) of Brazil and Gillian Robertson (16‑8) of Canada. Former title challenger Lemos, 38, lost a decision to Tatiana Suarez in her previous bout last September. Robertson, 30, defeated Marina Rodriguez by second-round TKO last May, earning her fourth consecutive win.

The UFC Vegas 114 card also includes:

Ion Cutelaba (19‑11‑1) vs. Oumar Sy (12‑1), light heavyweight

Andre Fili (13‑11‑1) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (10-2), featherweight

Marwan Rahiki (7‑0) vs. Harry Hardwick (13‑4‑1), featherweight

Vitor Petrino (13‑2) vs. Steven Asplund (7-1), heavyweight

UFC Vegas 114 results

Get UFC Vegas 114 full fight card results below.

Main Card

Kevin Vallejos def. Josh Emmett by TKO (punches, R1, 3:33)

Gillian Robertson def. Amanda Lemos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jose Miguel Delgado def. Andre Fili by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Marwan Rahiki def. Harry Hardwick by TKO (broken jaw, R2, 5:00)

Ion Cutelaba def. Oumar Sy by submission (guillotine choke, R1, 4:24)

Charles Johnson def. Bruno Gustavo da Silva by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Prelims

Myktybek Orolbai def. Chris Curtis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Vitor Petrino def. Steven Asplund by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Elijah Smith def. Su Young You by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 1:04)

Manoel Sousa def. Bolaji Oki by KO (punch, R3, 4:12)

Eryk Anders def. Brad Tavares by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Beatriz Mesquita def. Montserrat Rendon by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 2:07)

Hecher Sosa def. Luan Lacerda by unanimous decision (27-30, 27-30, 29-28)

Piera Rodriguez def. Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

UFC Vegas 114 live blog March 14, 2026 11:12 PM EDT Post-fight press conference The post-fight press conference wraps up the event. March 14, 2026 11:11 PM EDT Kevin Vallejos TKOs Josh Emmett in first round Kevin Vallejos (18-1) defeats Josh Emmett (19-7) by first-round TKO with punches at featherweight. The stoppage came at 3:33 of the round. March 14, 2026 10:48 PM EDT Gillian Robertson defeats Amanda Lemos by decision Gillian Robertson (17-8) defeats Amanda Lemos (15-6-1) by unanimous decision at strawweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. March 14, 2026 10:13 PM EDT Jose Miguel Delgado defeats Andre Fili by decision Jose Miguel Delgado (11-2) defeats Andre Fili (13-12-1) by split decision at featherweight. After three rounds, the judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28. March 14, 2026 9:38 PM EDT Marwan Rahiki stops Harry Hardwick in two rounds Marwan Rahiki (8-0) defeats Harry Hardwick (13-5-1) by second-round TKO due to a corner stoppage at featherweight. Hardwick appeared to have suffered a broken jaw and was unable to continue. March 14, 2026 9:12 PM EDT Ion Cutelaba submits Oumar Sy in first round Ion Cutelaba (20-11-1) defeats Oumar Sy (12-2) by first-round submission due to a guillotine choke at light heavyweight. The time was 4:24 of the round. March 14, 2026 8:53 PM EDT Charles Johnson defeats Bruno Silva by decision Charles Johnson (19-8) defeats Bruno Gustavo da Silva (15-8-2) by split decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 30-27. March 14, 2026 8:22 PM EDT Myktybek Orolbai defeats Chris Curtis by decision Myktybek Orolbai (16-2-1) defeats Chris Curtis (32-13) by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. March 14, 2026 8:20 PM EDT Vitor Petrino defeats Steven Asplund by decision Vitor Petrino (14-2) defeats Steven Asplund (7-2) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28. March 14, 2026 7:24 PM EDT Elijah Smith submits Su Young You in second round Elijah Smith (10-1) defeats Su Young You (16-4) by second-round submission due to a rear-naked choke at bantamweight. The time was 1:04 of the round. March 14, 2026 7:13 PM EDT Manoel Sousa KOs Bolaji Oki by KO in third round Manoel Sousa (14-1) defeats Bolaji Oki (10-4) by third-round knockout with a big right hand at lightweight. The official time was 4:12 of the round. March 14, 2026 6:35 PM EDT Eryk Anders defeats Brad Tavares by decision Eryk Anders (18-9) defeats Brad Tavares (21-13) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28. March 14, 2026 6:09 PM EDT Beatriz Mesquita submits Montserrat Rendon in first round Beatriz Mesquita (7-0) defeats Montserrat Rendon (7-2) by first-round submission via rear-naked choke at bantamweight. The official time was 2:07 of the round. March 14, 2026 5:54 PM EDT Hecher Sosa defeats Luan Lacerda by decision Hecher Sosa (15-1) defeats Luan Lacerda (13-4) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 27-30, 27-30, and 29-28. March 14, 2026 5:33 PM EDT Piera Rodriguez defeats Sam Hughes by decision Piera Rodriguez (12-2) defeats Sam Hughes (11-7) by unanimous decision at strawweight. After three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 30-27. March 14, 2026 4:13 PM EDT UFC Vegas 114 Kickoff The fights start at the top of the hour. Check out the final fighters’ face-offs below. March 14, 2026 12:35 AM EDT How to watch and start time UFC Vegas 114 airs live on Paramount+. The main card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.