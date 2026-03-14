UFC Vegas 114 live results: Kevin Vallejos TKOs Josh Emmett – Video

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos, aka UFC Vegas 114, airs live from the Meta APEX in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 14.
In the main event, Josh Emmett (19‑6) of Phoenix, Arizona, faces Argentina’s Kevin Vallejos (17‑1) at featherweight. Former interim title challenger Emmett, 41, comes off two defeats against Youssef Zalal and Lerone Murphy. Vallejos, 24, is riding a six-fight winning streak, having stopped Giga Chikadze in his previous bout last December at UFC Vegas 112.
The co-main event is a strawweight bout between Amanda Lemos (15‑5‑1) of Brazil and Gillian Robertson (16‑8) of Canada. Former title challenger Lemos, 38, lost a decision to Tatiana Suarez in her previous bout last September. Robertson, 30, defeated Marina Rodriguez by second-round TKO last May, earning her fourth consecutive win.
The UFC Vegas 114 card also includes:
- Ion Cutelaba (19‑11‑1) vs. Oumar Sy (12‑1), light heavyweight
- Andre Fili (13‑11‑1) vs. Jose Miguel Delgado (10-2), featherweight
- Marwan Rahiki (7‑0) vs. Harry Hardwick (13‑4‑1), featherweight
- Vitor Petrino (13‑2) vs. Steven Asplund (7-1), heavyweight
UFC Vegas 114 results
Get UFC Vegas 114 full fight card results below.
Main Card
- Kevin Vallejos def. Josh Emmett by TKO (punches, R1, 3:33)
- Gillian Robertson def. Amanda Lemos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Jose Miguel Delgado def. Andre Fili by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Marwan Rahiki def. Harry Hardwick by TKO (broken jaw, R2, 5:00)
- Ion Cutelaba def. Oumar Sy by submission (guillotine choke, R1, 4:24)
- Charles Johnson def. Bruno Gustavo da Silva by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Prelims
- Myktybek Orolbai def. Chris Curtis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
- Vitor Petrino def. Steven Asplund by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Elijah Smith def. Su Young You by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 1:04)
- Manoel Sousa def. Bolaji Oki by KO (punch, R3, 4:12)
- Eryk Anders def. Brad Tavares by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
- Beatriz Mesquita def. Montserrat Rendon by submission (rear-naked choke, R1, 2:07)
- Hecher Sosa def. Luan Lacerda by unanimous decision (27-30, 27-30, 29-28)
- Piera Rodriguez def. Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
UFC Vegas 114 live blog
Post-fight press conference
The post-fight press conference wraps up the event.
Kevin Vallejos TKOs Josh Emmett in first round
Kevin Vallejos (18-1) defeats Josh Emmett (19-7) by first-round TKO with punches at featherweight. The stoppage came at 3:33 of the round.
Gillian Robertson defeats Amanda Lemos by decision
Gillian Robertson (17-8) defeats Amanda Lemos (15-6-1) by unanimous decision at strawweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28.
Jose Miguel Delgado defeats Andre Fili by decision
Jose Miguel Delgado (11-2) defeats Andre Fili (13-12-1) by split decision at featherweight. After three rounds, the judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28.
Marwan Rahiki stops Harry Hardwick in two rounds
Marwan Rahiki (8-0) defeats Harry Hardwick (13-5-1) by second-round TKO due to a corner stoppage at featherweight. Hardwick appeared to have suffered a broken jaw and was unable to continue.
Ion Cutelaba submits Oumar Sy in first round
Ion Cutelaba (20-11-1) defeats Oumar Sy (12-2) by first-round submission due to a guillotine choke at light heavyweight. The time was 4:24 of the round.
Charles Johnson defeats Bruno Silva by decision
Charles Johnson (19-8) defeats Bruno Gustavo da Silva (15-8-2) by split decision at flyweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 30-27.
Myktybek Orolbai defeats Chris Curtis by decision
Myktybek Orolbai (16-2-1) defeats Chris Curtis (32-13) by unanimous decision at welterweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.
Vitor Petrino defeats Steven Asplund by decision
Vitor Petrino (14-2) defeats Steven Asplund (7-2) by unanimous decision at heavyweight. All three judges scored the fight 29-28.
Elijah Smith submits Su Young You in second round
Elijah Smith (10-1) defeats Su Young You (16-4) by second-round submission due to a rear-naked choke at bantamweight. The time was 1:04 of the round.
Manoel Sousa KOs Bolaji Oki by KO in third round
Manoel Sousa (14-1) defeats Bolaji Oki (10-4) by third-round knockout with a big right hand at lightweight. The official time was 4:12 of the round.
Eryk Anders defeats Brad Tavares by decision
Eryk Anders (18-9) defeats Brad Tavares (21-13) by unanimous decision at middleweight. The judges scored the fight 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28.
Beatriz Mesquita submits Montserrat Rendon in first round
Beatriz Mesquita (7-0) defeats Montserrat Rendon (7-2) by first-round submission via rear-naked choke at bantamweight. The official time was 2:07 of the round.
Hecher Sosa defeats Luan Lacerda by decision
Hecher Sosa (15-1) defeats Luan Lacerda (13-4) by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the fight 27-30, 27-30, and 29-28.
Piera Rodriguez defeats Sam Hughes by decision
Piera Rodriguez (12-2) defeats Sam Hughes (11-7) by unanimous decision at strawweight. After three rounds, all three judges scored the fight 30-27.
UFC Vegas 114 Kickoff
The fights start at the top of the hour. Check out the final fighters’ face-offs below.
How to watch and start time
UFC Vegas 114 airs live on Paramount+. The main card begins at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, with the prelims at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT.