Mauricio Lara faces Carlos Ornelas in Guadalajara in August

Former champion Mauricio “Bronco” Lara faces fellow Mexican Carlos Ornelas on August 29 at Complejo Deportivo Artes Marciales in Guadalajara.

Mexico City’s Lara (30-3-2, 23 KOs) was last in action in March, when he stopped Rafael Rosas Ramirez in the second round to record his fourth straight victory.

Ornelas (29-5, 16 KOs), of Rosarito, Baja California, TKO’d Lamberto Macias Meza in the second round in February, bouncing back from his loss to Abdullah Mason on the Torrez vs Vianello undercard last April.

Matchroom Boxing announced the super featherweight matchup on Wednesday, as Lara looks to once again secure a title shot after dropping a decision to Leigh Wood in their rematch in May 2023. Ornelas, meanwhile, believes he can send “Bronco” into retirement.

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What they’re saying

“I will show the world why I once was world champion and that I am ready for any 130 lbs fighter,” Lara said. “It’s been three years since I lost my title, so I am focused on becoming world champion again.”

Ornelas stated, “I’m sending ‘Bronco’ into retirement.”

The undercard bouts, along with ticket information, are expected to be announced shortly.

The event will stream live on DAZN.