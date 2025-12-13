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UFC Vegas 112 live results: Manel Kape KOs Brandon Royval

UFC Fight Night features Brandon Royval vs Manel Kape in a five-round flyweight bout at UFC Apex in Las Vegas

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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The faces of Brandon Royval and Manel Kape, promoting their MMA bout at UFC Vegas 112
UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on December 13, 2025 | UFC

UFC Vegas 112 features Brandon Royval vs Manel Kape, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on Saturday, December 13. The two fighters square off in a five-round main event at flyweight.

Denver’s former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval (17-8) aims to rebound from a decision defeat to Joshua Van at UFC 317 in June. Kape (21-7), of Angola, targets his third straight victory after defeating Asu Almabayev and Bruno Gustavo da Silva.

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The co-main event is a featherweight matchup between Giga Chikadze (15-5) of Georgia and Kevin Vallejos (16-1) of Argentina. Chikadze looks to bounce back from two losses in a row, while Vallejos is riding a five-fight winning streak.

Also on the card is a middleweight battle between Brazil’s Cesar Almeida (7-1) and Cezary Oleksiejczuk (16-3) of Poland. A featherweight clash pits Melquizael Costa (24-7) of Brazil against Morgan Charriere (21-11-1), of France.

A heavyweight bout features Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-6), of Nigeria against Marcus Buchecha (5-2) of Brazil. Additionally, King Green (32-17-1, 1 NC) of San Bernardino, California and Lance Gibson Jr. (9-1) of Canada meet at a 160-pound catchweight.

UFC Vegas 112 results

Get UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape full fight card results below.

Main card

  • Manel Kape def. Brandon Royval by TKO (punches, R1, 3:18) | Watch video
  • Kevin Vallejos def. Giga Chikadze by KO (spinning backfist and elbows, R2, 1:29)
  • Cezary Oleksiejczuk def. Cesar Almeida by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Melquizael Costa def. Morgan Charriere by KO (head kick, R1, 1:14) | Watch video
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha – unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)
  • King Green def. Lance Gibson Jr. by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Prelims

  • Yaroslav Amosov def. Neil Magny by submission (anaconda choke, R1, 3:14) | Watch video
  • Joanderson Brito def. Isaac Thomson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
  • Steven Asplund def. Sean Sharaf TKO (punches and elbows, R2, 3:49)
  • Luana Santos def. Melissa Croden by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
  • Guilherme Pat def. Allen Frye by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
  • Jamey-Lyn Horth def. Tereza Bleda by TKO (punches, R1, 2:05)

UFC Vegas 112 live blog

UFC Vegas 112 post-fight press conference

The UFC Vegas 112 post-fight press conference wraps up the event, as well as the UFC schedule for 2025.

Manel Kape TKOs Brandon Royval in first round

Manel Kape defeats Brandon Royval by first-round TKO with punches. The flyweight bout was stopped at 3:18 of the round.

Kevin Vallejos KOs Giga Chikadze in second round

Kevin Vallejos defeats Giga Chikadze by second-round TKO with a spinning backfist and elbows. The featherweight bout officially ended at 1:29 of the round.

Cezary Oleksiejczuk defeats Cesar Almeida by decision

Cezary Oleksiejczuk defeats Cesar Almeida by unanimous decision at middleweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.

Melquizael Costa KOs Morgan Charriere in first round

Melquizael Costa defeats Morgan Charriere by first-round knockout with a head kick. The featherweight bout officially ended at 1:14 of the round.

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Marcus Buchecha ends in draw

Kennedy Nzechukwu and Marcus Buchecha fight to a unanimous draw at heavyweight. After three rounds, all three judges scored it 28-28.

King Green defeats Lance Gibson Jr. by decision

King Green defeats Lance Gibson Jr. by split decision at a 160-pound catchweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28.

Yaroslav Amosov submits Neil Magny in first round

Wrapping up the prelims, Yaroslav Amosov defeats Neil Magny by first-round submission with an anaconda choke at welterweight. The official time was 3:14 of the round.

Joanderson Brito defeats Isaac Thomson by decision

Joanderson Brito defeats Isaac Thomson by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three judges scored it 29-28.

Steven Asplund TKOs Sean Sharaf in second round

Steven Asplund defeats Sean Sharaf by second-round TKO with punches and elbows at heavyweight. The official time was 3:49 of the round.

Luana Santos defeats Melissa Croden by decision

Luana Santos defeats Melissa Croden by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored it 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27.

Guilherme Pat defeats Allen Frye by decision

Guilherme Pat defeats Allen Frye by unanimous decision at heavyweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27.

Jamey-Lyn Horth TKOs Tereza Bleda in first round

In the event opener, Jamey-Lyn Horth defeats Tereza Bleda by first-round TKO with punches at flyweight. The time of the stoppage was 2:05 of the round.

UFC Vegas 112 fighter face-offs

In case you missed it, check out the final face-off from the last UFC card of the year, as well as the final on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 112: How to watch and start time

UFC Vegas 112 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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