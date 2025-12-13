UFC Vegas 112 live results: Manel Kape KOs Brandon Royval

UFC Vegas 112 features Brandon Royval vs Manel Kape, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on Saturday, December 13. The two fighters square off in a five-round main event at flyweight.

Denver’s former flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval (17-8) aims to rebound from a decision defeat to Joshua Van at UFC 317 in June. Kape (21-7), of Angola, targets his third straight victory after defeating Asu Almabayev and Bruno Gustavo da Silva.

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The co-main event is a featherweight matchup between Giga Chikadze (15-5) of Georgia and Kevin Vallejos (16-1) of Argentina. Chikadze looks to bounce back from two losses in a row, while Vallejos is riding a five-fight winning streak.

Also on the card is a middleweight battle between Brazil’s Cesar Almeida (7-1) and Cezary Oleksiejczuk (16-3) of Poland. A featherweight clash pits Melquizael Costa (24-7) of Brazil against Morgan Charriere (21-11-1), of France.

A heavyweight bout features Kennedy Nzechukwu (14-6), of Nigeria against Marcus Buchecha (5-2) of Brazil. Additionally, King Green (32-17-1, 1 NC) of San Bernardino, California and Lance Gibson Jr. (9-1) of Canada meet at a 160-pound catchweight.

UFC Vegas 112 results

Get UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Kape full fight card results below.

Main card

Manel Kape def. Brandon Royval by TKO (punches, R1, 3:18) | Watch video

Kevin Vallejos def. Giga Chikadze by KO (spinning backfist and elbows, R2, 1:29)

Cezary Oleksiejczuk def. Cesar Almeida by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Melquizael Costa def. Morgan Charriere by KO (head kick, R1, 1:14) | Watch video

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Marcus Buchecha – unanimous draw (28-28, 28-28, 28-28)

King Green def. Lance Gibson Jr. by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Prelims

Yaroslav Amosov def. Neil Magny by submission (anaconda choke, R1, 3:14) | Watch video

Joanderson Brito def. Isaac Thomson by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Steven Asplund def. Sean Sharaf TKO (punches and elbows, R2, 3:49)

Luana Santos def. Melissa Croden by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Guilherme Pat def. Allen Frye by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jamey-Lyn Horth def. Tereza Bleda by TKO (punches, R1, 2:05)

UFC Vegas 112 live blog December 14, 2025 12:20 AM EST UFC Vegas 112 post-fight press conference The UFC Vegas 112 post-fight press conference wraps up the event, as well as the UFC schedule for 2025. December 14, 2025 12:08 AM EST Manel Kape TKOs Brandon Royval in first round Manel Kape defeats Brandon Royval by first-round TKO with punches. The flyweight bout was stopped at 3:18 of the round. December 13, 2025 11:42 PM EST Kevin Vallejos KOs Giga Chikadze in second round Kevin Vallejos defeats Giga Chikadze by second-round TKO with a spinning backfist and elbows. The featherweight bout officially ended at 1:29 of the round. December 13, 2025 11:24 PM EST Cezary Oleksiejczuk defeats Cesar Almeida by decision Cezary Oleksiejczuk defeats Cesar Almeida by unanimous decision at middleweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. December 13, 2025 10:40 PM EST Melquizael Costa KOs Morgan Charriere in first round Melquizael Costa defeats Morgan Charriere by first-round knockout with a head kick. The featherweight bout officially ended at 1:14 of the round. December 13, 2025 10:18 PM EST Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Marcus Buchecha ends in draw Kennedy Nzechukwu and Marcus Buchecha fight to a unanimous draw at heavyweight. After three rounds, all three judges scored it 28-28. December 13, 2025 9:43 PM EST King Green defeats Lance Gibson Jr. by decision King Green defeats Lance Gibson Jr. by split decision at a 160-pound catchweight. The judges scored the fight 29-28, 28-29, and 29-28. December 13, 2025 9:03 PM EST Yaroslav Amosov submits Neil Magny in first round Wrapping up the prelims, Yaroslav Amosov defeats Neil Magny by first-round submission with an anaconda choke at welterweight. The official time was 3:14 of the round. December 13, 2025 8:42 PM EST Joanderson Brito defeats Isaac Thomson by decision Joanderson Brito defeats Isaac Thomson by unanimous decision at featherweight. All three judges scored it 29-28. December 13, 2025 8:02 PM EST Steven Asplund TKOs Sean Sharaf in second round Steven Asplund defeats Sean Sharaf by second-round TKO with punches and elbows at heavyweight. The official time was 3:49 of the round. December 13, 2025 7:36 PM EST Luana Santos defeats Melissa Croden by decision Luana Santos defeats Melissa Croden by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored it 29-28, 29-28, and 30-27. December 13, 2025 7:13 PM EST Guilherme Pat defeats Allen Frye by decision Guilherme Pat defeats Allen Frye by unanimous decision at heavyweight. All three judges scored the fight 30-27. December 13, 2025 6:28 PM EST Jamey-Lyn Horth TKOs Tereza Bleda in first round In the event opener, Jamey-Lyn Horth defeats Tereza Bleda by first-round TKO with punches at flyweight. The time of the stoppage was 2:05 of the round. December 13, 2025 4:11 PM EST UFC Vegas 112 fighter face-offs In case you missed it, check out the final face-off from the last UFC card of the year, as well as the final on ESPN+. December 12, 2025 11:01 PM EST UFC Vegas 112: How to watch and start time UFC Vegas 112 airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT, following the prelims starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT.