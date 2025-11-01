Subscribe
UFC Vegas 110 live results: Steve Garcia faces David Onama

UFC Fight Night features Steve Garcia vs David Onama in a featherweight bout, live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
The faces of Steve Garcia and David Onama, promoting their MMA bout at UFC Vegas 110
UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, on November 1, 2025 | UFC
UFC Vegas 110 features Steve Garcia vs David Onama, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 1. The two fighters square off in a five-round main event at featherweight.

Garcia (18-5) of Albuquerque, NM, aims for his seventh straight victory after defeating Calvin Kattar by decision at UFC Nashville in July. Onama (14-2) of Uganda scored a decision over Giga Chikadze, earning his fourth win in a row.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Ante Delija. Cortes-Acosta (14-2) of the Dominican Republic aims to rebound from a decision defeat to Sergei Pavlovich in August. Delija (26-6) of Croatia knocked out Marcin Tybura in his UFC debut in September.

Also on the card is a welterweight matchup between Jeremiah Wells (12-4-1) of West Hazleton, PA, and Themba Gorimbo (14-5) of Zimbabwe. Another featherweight contest pits Isaac Dulgarian (7-1) of Fort Scott, KS, against Cuba’s Yadier del Valle (9-0).

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Vegas 110 live blog

UFC Vegas 110: How to watch and start time

UFC Vegas 110 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

UFC Vegas 110 results

Get UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Steve Garcia vs. David Onama
  • Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija
  • Jeremiah Wells vs. Themba Gorimbo
  • Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle
  • Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza
  • Allan Nascimento vs. Cody Durden

Prelims (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)

  • Billy Elekana vs. Kevin Christian
  • Timmy Cuamba vs. ChangHo Lee
  • Donte Johnson vs. Sedriques Dumas
  • Ketlen Vieira vs. Norma Dumont
  • Alice Ardelean vs. Montserrat Ruiz
  • Philip Rowe vs. Ko Seok-hyun
  • Talita Alencar vs. Ariane Carnelossi
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
