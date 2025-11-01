UFC Vegas 110 live results: Steve Garcia faces David Onama

UFC Vegas 110 features Steve Garcia vs David Onama, live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 1. The two fighters square off in a five-round main event at featherweight.

Garcia (18-5) of Albuquerque, NM, aims for his seventh straight victory after defeating Calvin Kattar by decision at UFC Nashville in July. Onama (14-2) of Uganda scored a decision over Giga Chikadze, earning his fourth win in a row.

The co-main event is a heavyweight bout between Waldo Cortes-Acosta and Ante Delija. Cortes-Acosta (14-2) of the Dominican Republic aims to rebound from a decision defeat to Sergei Pavlovich in August. Delija (26-6) of Croatia knocked out Marcin Tybura in his UFC debut in September.

Also on the card is a welterweight matchup between Jeremiah Wells (12-4-1) of West Hazleton, PA, and Themba Gorimbo (14-5) of Zimbabwe. Another featherweight contest pits Isaac Dulgarian (7-1) of Fort Scott, KS, against Cuba’s Yadier del Valle (9-0).

UFC Vegas 110: How to watch and start time UFC Vegas 110 airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

UFC Vegas 110 results

Get UFC Fight Night: Garcia vs Onama full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Steve Garcia vs. David Onama

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Ante Delija

Jeremiah Wells vs. Themba Gorimbo

Isaac Dulgarian vs. Yadier del Valle

Charles Radtke vs. Daniel Frunza

Allan Nascimento vs. Cody Durden

Prelims (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)