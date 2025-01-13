UFC Vegas 102 full card confirmed with Cannonier vs Rodrigues in main event

The full UFC Vegas 102 lineup has been confirmed, featuring Jared Cannonier vs Gregory Rodrigues in the main event. The fight card takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on February 15. The pair square off in a five-rounder at middleweight.

Former 185-pound title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-8) of Dallas, Texas looks to bounce back from a pair of defeats against Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov. Gregory Rodrigues (16-5) of Brazil won three fights in a row against Christian Leroy Duncan, Brad Tavares, and Denis Tiuliulin.

The co-main event is a featherweight bout between Calvin Kattar (23-8) of Methuen, MA and Youssef Zalal (16-5-1) of Morocco. Kattar suffered three straight losses, including a defeat by unanimous decision against Aljamain Sterling in his return last April. Zalal submitted Jack Shore in the second round last November and secured his sixth win in a row.

Also on the card, as confirmed by UFC officials, is a strawweight bout between Angela Hill (17-14) of Prince George’s County, Maryland and Ketlen Souza (15-4) of Brazil. In another contest at middleweight, Edmen Shahbazyan (13-5) of Glendale, California faces Dylan Budka (7-4) of Baltimore City, Maryland.

Queens, New York’s Jared Gordon (20-7, 1 NC) and Kaue Fernandes (9-2) of Brazil go head-to-head at lightweight. Connor Matthews (7-2) of Freetown, Massachusetts takes on Jose Delgado (8-1) of Phoenix, Arizona at featherweight.

Julia Avila (9-3) of Los Angeles meets Jacqueline Cavalcanti (8-1) of Portugal at bantamweight. Brazilian middleweight Rodolfo Vieira (10-2) battles it out against Andre Petroski (12-4) of Springfield, Pennsylvania.

Ismael Bonfim (20-4, 1 NC) of Brazil and Nazim Sadykhov (9-1-1) of Azerbaijan clash at lightweight. A flyweight contest pits Jesus Santos Aguilar (11-2) of Mexico against Rafael Estevam (12-0) of Brazil.

Brazil’s Gabriel Bonfim (16-1) fights Rinat Fakhretdinov (23-1-1) at welterweight. Billy Ray Goff (9-3) of Groton, Connecticut faces Kazakhstan’s Nikolay Veretennikov (12-4) at welterweight.

Valter Walker (12-1) of Brazil and Don’Tale Mayes (11-7, 1 NC) of Louisville, Kentucky go toe-to-toe at heavyweight. In addition, Vince Morales (16-8) of Caldwell, Idaho and Elijah Smith (7-1) of Colorado Springs, CO duel at bantamweight.

The current UFC Vegas 102 lineup is as follows