Jared Gordon vs Kaue Fernandes among bouts confirmed for Vegas 102

The bout between Jared Gordon and Kaue Fernandes has been confirmed, among other matchups, for UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues, aka UFC Vegas 102. The event takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on February 15. The pair square off at lightweight.

36-year-old Gordon (20-7, 1 NC) is coming off a defeat by split decision against Nasrat Haqparast in June. The Queens, New York native’s previous victory came in November 2023 when he stopped Mark Madsen in the first round.

Kaue Fernandes (9-2) aims for his second straight victory. The 29-year-old Brazilian TKO’d Mohammad Yahya in the first round in August.

The promotion listed the Gordon vs Fernandes matchup on the event page on its official website, among six fights in total, on Monday.

The confirmed lineup also includes a middleweight bout between Rodolfo Vieira (10-2) of Brazil and Jacob Malkoun (8-3) of Australia. A heavyweight clash between Don’Tale Mayes (11-7) of Louisville, Kentucky and Valter Walker (12-1) of Brazil. A flyweight matchup between Jesus Santos Aguilar (11-2) of Mexico and Rafael Estevam (12-0) of Brazil. Plus, a women’s bantamweight battle between Jacqueline Cavalcanti (8-1) of Portugal and LA’s Julia Avila (9-3).

Also made official is a UFC Vegas 102 main event (via a post on X). The five-round contest features the former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-8) of Dallas, Texas up against Gregory Rodrigues (16-5) of Brazil.

The current UFC Vegas 102 lineup is as follows: