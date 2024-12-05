Jared Cannonier vs Gregory Rodrigues to headline UFC Vegas 102 in February

The bout between Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues has been set to headline UFC Fight Night on February 15 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas aka UFC Vegas 102. The pair battles it out at middleweight.

Cannonier (17-8) lost his previous bout in August by unanimous decision against Caio Borralho at UFC Vegas 96. In June, the 40-year-old was stopped by Nassourdine Imavov in the fourth round. The Dallas, Texas native challenged Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title in July 2022, but dropped a unanimous decision.

Rodrigues (16-5) is coming off a win by unanimous decision against Christian Leroy Duncan at UFC 304. In February, the 32-year-old stopped Brad Tavares in the third round. Last August, the Brazilian mixed martial artist TKO’d Denis Tiuliulin in the first round.

The Cannonier vs Rodrigues showdown was reported by MMA Mania. The promotion has yet to formally confirm the matchup.

