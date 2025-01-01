UFC Vegas 102 fight card: Vieira faces Petroski, Zalal takes on Kattar

The bouts featuring Rodolfo Vieira up against Andre Petroski and Youssef Zalal versus Calvin Kattar have been added to UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Rodrigues. The event, aka UFC Vegas 102, takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on February 15.

Rodolfo Vieira (10-2) is coming off a pair of wins by submission against Armen Petrosyan and Cody Brundage. The 35-year-old middleweight from Brazil was initially expected to face Australian Jacob Malkoun (8-3). The latter withdrew due to injury and was replaced by Andre Petroski (12-3).

Petroski won two of his previous bouts by unanimous decision against Dylan Budka and Josh Fremd. The 33-year-old native of Springfield, Pennsylvania announced his bout against Vieira via a post on social media. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

Youssef Zalal (16-5) and Calvin Kattar (23-18) are set for a battle at featherweight.

Zalal is riding a six-fight winning streak, which includes three victories in 2024 after resigning with the UFC. The 28-year-old Moroccan defeated Jack Shore, Jarno Errens, and Billy Quarantillo by submission.

Kattar lost his previous bout last April by unanimous decision against Aljamain Sterling, which was his first outing in 1.5 years. Prior to that, the 36-year-old native of Methuen, Massachusetts was TKO’d due to injury by Arnold Allen and dropped a split decision against Josh Emmett.

Zalal spoke about the bout against Kattar on a recent episode of the Jaxxon Podcast. The official announcement has yet to be made.

Among the recently confirmed matchups, Jared Gordon (20-7, 1 NC) of Queens, New York goes up against Kaue Fernandes (9-2) of Brazil at lightweight. The main event is a middleweight bout between former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier (17-8) of Dallas, Texas, and Gregory Rodrigues (16-5) of Brazil.

The current UFC Vegas 102 lineup is as follows: