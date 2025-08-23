Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Shanghai live results: Johnny Walker faces Mingyang Zhang

UFC Fight Night features Johnny Walker vs Mingyang Zhang in a light heavyweight bout, live from Shanghai Indoor Stadium

MMANewsResultsTop StoriesUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Image featuring the faces of Johnny Walker and Mingyang Zhang, promoting their MMA bout at UFC Shanghai
UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang airs live from Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China, on August 23, 2025 | UFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Johnny Walker faces Mingyang Zhang in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, August 23, live from Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China. The pair square off in a five-round bout at light heavyweight.

33-year-old Walker (21-9, 1 NC) of Brazil looks to bounce back from two last year’s knockout defeats to Volkan Oezdemir and Magomed Ankalaev. China’s 27-year-old Mingyang (19-6) aims for his 13th win in a row, following a first-round stoppage victory over Anthony Smith at UFC Kansas City in April.

The co-main event features a 153-pound catchweight bout between Brian Ortega (16-4, 1 NC) of Los Angeles, CA, and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (24-5) of Uniondale, NY. Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich (19-3) and Waldo Cortes-Acosta (14-1) of the Dominican Republic.

A flyweight contest pits China’s Su Mudaerji (17-7) against Kevin Borjas (10-3) of Peru. The main card opener is a welterweight showdown between Taiyilake Nueraji (11-1) of China and Kiefer Crosbie (10-5) of Ireland.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Shanghai live blog

UFC Shanghai: How to watch and start time

UFC Shanghai airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT, with the prelims beginning at 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT.

UFC Shanghai results

Get UFC Fight Night: Walker vs Zhang full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT)

  • Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang
  • Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
  • Su Mudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas
  • Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Prelims (3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT)

  • Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gauge Young
  • Charles Johnson vs. Lone’er Kavanagh
  • Rong Zhu vs. Austin Hubbard
  • Michel Pereira vs. Kyle Daukaus
  • Yi Zha vs. Westin Wilson
  • Xiao Long vs. Su Young You
  • Uran Satybaldiev vs. Diyar Nurgozhay
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.