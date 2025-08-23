UFC Shanghai live results: Johnny Walker faces Mingyang Zhang

Johnny Walker faces Mingyang Zhang in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, August 23, live from Shanghai Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China. The pair square off in a five-round bout at light heavyweight.

33-year-old Walker (21-9, 1 NC) of Brazil looks to bounce back from two last year’s knockout defeats to Volkan Oezdemir and Magomed Ankalaev. China’s 27-year-old Mingyang (19-6) aims for his 13th win in a row, following a first-round stoppage victory over Anthony Smith at UFC Kansas City in April.

The co-main event features a 153-pound catchweight bout between Brian Ortega (16-4, 1 NC) of Los Angeles, CA, and former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (24-5) of Uniondale, NY. Also on the card is a heavyweight bout between Sergei Pavlovich (19-3) and Waldo Cortes-Acosta (14-1) of the Dominican Republic.

A flyweight contest pits China’s Su Mudaerji (17-7) against Kevin Borjas (10-3) of Peru. The main card opener is a welterweight showdown between Taiyilake Nueraji (11-1) of China and Kiefer Crosbie (10-5) of Ireland.

UFC Shanghai airs live on ESPN+. The main card starts at 6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT, with the prelims beginning at 3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT.

Main card (6:00 AM ET / 3:00 AM PT)

Johnny Walker vs. Mingyang Zhang

Brian Ortega vs. Aljamain Sterling

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Su Mudaerji vs. Kevin Borjas

Taiyilake Nueraji vs. Kiefer Crosbie

Prelims (3:00 AM ET / 12:00 AM PT)