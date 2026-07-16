Curiel, Hovhannisyan and Iriarte confirmed for Roach Jr vs Zepeda undercard

Raul Curiel, Gurgen Hovhannisyan, and Joel Iriarte are among the fighters confirmed for the Roach Jr. vs Zepeda undercard. The event takes place on Saturday, August 1, at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

Mexico’s Raul Curiel (17-0-1, 14 KOs) faces Quinton Randall (17-3-1, 4 KOs) of Houston, Texas, in a 10-round welterweight bout.

Armenia’s Gurgen Hovhannisyan (10-0, 9 KOs) and Uila Mau’u (10-0, 9 KOs) of New Zealand face off in a 10-round heavyweight matchup.

Joel Iriarte (10-0, 9 KOs) of Woodland Hills, California, defends his WBA Continental Gold welterweight title against an opponent to be named.

Golden Boy announced the bouts, along with the rest of the lineup, on Wednesday.

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Two title fights

In the main event, former WBA super featherweight champion Lamont Roach Jr. (25-1-3, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., faces Mexico’s William Zepeda (33-1, 27 KOs) for the vacant WBC lightweight title.

In the co-main event, West Covina’s Raymond Muratalla (24-0, 17 KOs) defends his IBF lightweight title against Brazil’s former champion Robson Conceicao (21-3-1, 10 KOs).

Undercard also includes:

A 10-round super welterweight bout between Detroit native Charles Conwell (21-1, 16 KOs) and Philadelphia’s Paul Kroll (12-0-2, 8 KOs).

An eight-round middleweight contest pits Fabian Guzman (10-0, 8 KOs) of Orange, California, against Aaron Coley (17-5-2, 7 KOs) of Hayward, California.

A six-round lightweight clash between Dalis Kaleiopu (8-0, 6 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii, and Yeyery Castillo (14-2, 11 KOs) of the Dominican Republic.

Las Vegas native Dylan Capetillo (2-0, 1 KO) and Mexico’s Gael Cabrera (11-0, 7 KOs) competing in a four-round lightweight bout and an eight-round super bantamweight bout, respectively.

The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.