Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Rio live results: Charles Oliveira faces Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Fight Night features Charles Oliveira vs Mateusz Gamrot, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

MMANewsResultsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
The faces of Charles Oliveira and Mateusz Gamrot, promoting their MMA bout at UFC Rio
UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot airs live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on October 11, 2025 | UFC
This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

UFC Rio features Charles Oliveira vs Mateusz Gamrot, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, October 11. The two fighters face off in a five-round main event at lightweight.

Former champion Oliveira (35-11, 1 NC) of Brazil looks to bounce back following a defeat to Ilia Topuria in June. Poland’s Gamrot (25-3, 1 NC), who stepped in as a replacement for Rafael Fiziev, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Ludovit Klein in May.

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Montel Jackson. Brazil’s former flyweight champion Figueiredo (24-5-1) aims to rebound from two defeats in a row, while Jackson (15-2) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is looking for his seventh straight victory.

Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Vicente Luque (23-11-1) of Brazil and Joel Alvarez (22-3) of Spain. A heavyweight contest features Brazil’s Jhonata Diniz (9-1) against Mario Pinto (10-0) of Portugal. Plus, Ricardo Ramos (17-7) and Australia’s Kaan Ofli (12-4-1) clash at featherweight.

Watch on ESPN+

UFC Rio live blog

UFC Rio: How to watch and start time

UFC Rio airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

UFC Rio results

Get UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson
  • Vicente Luque vs. Joel Alvarez
  • Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli

Prelims (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)

  • Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell
  • Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen
  • Beatriz Mesquita vs. Irina Alekseeva
  • Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll
  • Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
  • Luan Lacerda vs. Saimon Oliveira
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.