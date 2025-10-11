UFC Rio live results: Charles Oliveira faces Mateusz Gamrot

UFC Rio features Charles Oliveira vs Mateusz Gamrot, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Saturday, October 11. The two fighters face off in a five-round main event at lightweight.

Former champion Oliveira (35-11, 1 NC) of Brazil looks to bounce back following a defeat to Ilia Topuria in June. Poland’s Gamrot (25-3, 1 NC), who stepped in as a replacement for Rafael Fiziev, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Ludovit Klein in May.

The co-main event is a bantamweight bout between Deiveson Figueiredo and Montel Jackson. Brazil’s former flyweight champion Figueiredo (24-5-1) aims to rebound from two defeats in a row, while Jackson (15-2) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is looking for his seventh straight victory.

Also on the card is a welterweight bout between Vicente Luque (23-11-1) of Brazil and Joel Alvarez (22-3) of Spain. A heavyweight contest features Brazil’s Jhonata Diniz (9-1) against Mario Pinto (10-0) of Portugal. Plus, Ricardo Ramos (17-7) and Australia’s Kaan Ofli (12-4-1) clash at featherweight.

UFC Rio live blog October 11, 2025 7:31 AM EDT UFC Rio: How to watch and start time UFC Rio airs live on ESPN+. The start time is 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT for the main card, with the prelims starting at 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT.

UFC Rio results

Get UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT)

Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson

Vicente Luque vs. Joel Alvarez

Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto

Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli

Prelims (4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT)