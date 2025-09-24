UFC Rio: Mateusz Gamrot replaces Rafael Fiziev against Charles Oliveira

The upcoming UFC Fight Night on October 11 has a change to its main event, as Mateusz Gamrot steps in to face Charles Oliveira. The fight card takes place at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Gamrot replaces the originally scheduled Rafael Fiziev, who was forced to withdraw, reportedly due to a knee injury.

Gamrot (25-3, 1 NC) of Poland aims for his second win in a row after dropping a split decision to Dan Hooker last August. The 34-year-old bounced back this past May, defeating Ludovit Klein by unanimous decision.

Former lightweight champion Oliveira (35-11, 1 NC) of Brazil looks to return to winning ways. In his previous outing in June, the 35-year-old was stopped by Ilia Topuria in the first round of his second bid to regain the title.

The promotion confirmed the new UFC Rio main event this week.

The current lineup is as follows:

Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown

Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto

Valter Walker vs. Mohammed Usman

Vicente Luque vs. Joel Alvarez

Prelims