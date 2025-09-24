Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Rio: Mateusz Gamrot replaces Rafael Fiziev against Charles Oliveira

Mateusz Gamrot steps in to face Charles Oliveira in the UFC Rio main event after Rafael Fiziev withdraws due to injury

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Add FIGHTMAG on Google
Mateusz Gamrot poses during the UFC 305 ceremonial weigh-ins
Mateusz Gamrot during the UFC 305 ceremonial weigh-ins at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on August 17, 2024. Photo by FIGHTMAG

The upcoming UFC Fight Night on October 11 has a change to its main event, as Mateusz Gamrot steps in to face Charles Oliveira. The fight card takes place at Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Gamrot replaces the originally scheduled Rafael Fiziev, who was forced to withdraw, reportedly due to a knee injury.

Gamrot (25-3, 1 NC) of Poland aims for his second win in a row after dropping a split decision to Dan Hooker last August. The 34-year-old bounced back this past May, defeating Ludovit Klein by unanimous decision.

Former lightweight champion Oliveira (35-11, 1 NC) of Brazil looks to return to winning ways. In his previous outing in June, the 35-year-old was stopped by Ilia Topuria in the first round of his second bid to regain the title.

The promotion confirmed the new UFC Rio main event this week.

The current lineup is as follows:

Main Card

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Mateusz Gamrot
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown
  • Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto
  • Valter Walker vs. Mohammed Usman
  • Vicente Luque vs. Joel Alvarez

Prelims

  • Jafel Filho vs. Clayton Carpenter
  • Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell
  • Vitor Petrino vs. Thomas Petersen
  • Beatriz Mesquita vs. Irina Alekseeva
  • Ricardo Ramos vs. Kaan Ofli
  • Lucas Rocha vs. Stewart Nicoll
  • Julia Polastri vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
  • Saimon Oliveira vs. Luan Lacerda
Add FIGHTMAG as a preferred source on Google.
Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
With over 20 years of firsthand experience in the combat sports industry, Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
Add as a preferred source on Google
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.