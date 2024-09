UFC Paris results: Moicano vs Saint-Denis

Renato Moicano (19-5-1) faces Benoit Saint-Denis (13-2, 1 NC) in the main event live on ESPN+ from Accor Arena in Paris on September 28. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout at lightweight. The contest pits No. 11-ranked contender of Brazil against No. 12 of France.

In the co-main event, France-based No. 4-ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov (14-4, 1 NC) takes on No. 8 Brendan Allen (24-5) of Beaufort, South Carolina. Also on the card, another representative of the country-host, William Gomis (13-2) meets Brazil’s Joanderson Brito (17-3-1) at featherweight.

Plus, Kevin Jousset (10-2) of France and Bryan Battle (11-2) of Charlotte, North Carolina go head-to-head at welterweight. In another bout at featherweight, French Morgan Charrier (19-10-1) goes up against Brazil’s Gabriel Miranda (17-6). In addition, Fares Ziam (15-4) of France and Matt Frevola (11-4-1) of Huntington, New York clash at lightweight.

UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint-Denis results

Main card (3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT)

Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen

William Gomis vs. Joanderson Brito

Kevin Jousset vs. Bryan Battle

Morgan Charriere vs. Gabriel Miranda

Fares Ziam vs. Matt Frevola

Prelims (12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT)