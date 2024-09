UFC Paris weigh-in video

The fighters battling it out at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint-Denis weigh-in to make it official for their respective MMA bouts. The fight card airs live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 28.

In the main event, Benoit Saint-Denis (13-2, 1 NC) of France and Renato Moicano (19-5-1) of Brazil square off at lightweight. The non-championship limit is 156 lbs.

The co-main event features France-based Nassourdine Imavov (14-4, 1 NC) up against Brendan Allen (24-5) of Beaufort, South Carolina. The pair goes head-to-head at middleweight. The non-title limit is 186 lbs.

UFC Paris weigh-in time is 12 pm ET / 8 am PT.

UFC Paris fight card

The current UFC Paris lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Brendan Allen

William Gomis vs. Joanderson Brito

Kevin Jousset vs. Bryan Battle

Morgan Charriere vs. Gabriel Miranda

Fares Ziam vs. Matt Frevola

Prelims