UFC Paris video: Fares Ziam KO’s Matt Frevola with knee

Fares Ziam came out on top claiming the win against Matt Frevola by knockout with a huge knee at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint-Denis. The contest kicked off the main card live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 28.

The French lightweight landed a Muay Thai-style knee pulling his opponent’s head down while delivering the strike. As soon as the latter hit the canvas, the representative of the country-host jumped on him and threw a couple of punches. Referee Loic Pora called it a day at the official time 2 minutes and 29 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by KO, Fares Ziam improved to 16-4. The 27-year-old made his second Octagon appearance for the year and secured the fourth win in a row.

“I wanted this fight, because I wanted to show that I’m the strongest one,” Ziam said post-fight. “That’s exactly what I showed. I’m the strongest one here tonight.”

Matt Frevola, who also fought for the second time in 2024 dropped to 11-5-1. The 34-year-old native of Huntington, New York suffered his second straight defeat.