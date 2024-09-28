Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC Paris video: Fares Ziam KO’s Matt Frevola with knee

Fares Ziam scores fourth win in a row, Matt Frevola suffers second straight defeat

MMANewsResultsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

Fares Ziam came out on top claiming the win against Matt Frevola by knockout with a huge knee at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint-Denis. The contest kicked off the main card live from Accor Arena in Paris, France on September 28.

The French lightweight landed a Muay Thai-style knee pulling his opponent’s head down while delivering the strike. As soon as the latter hit the canvas, the representative of the country-host jumped on him and threw a couple of punches. Referee Loic Pora called it a day at the official time 2 minutes and 29 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by KO, Fares Ziam improved to 16-4. The 27-year-old made his second Octagon appearance for the year and secured the fourth win in a row.

“I wanted this fight, because I wanted to show that I’m the strongest one,” Ziam said post-fight. “That’s exactly what I showed. I’m the strongest one here tonight.”

Matt Frevola, who also fought for the second time in 2024 dropped to 11-5-1. The 34-year-old native of Huntington, New York suffered his second straight defeat.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.