UFC Paris video: Morgan Charriere drops Gabriel Miranda with left hook

Morgan Charriere KO's Gabriel Miranda in second round at UFC Paris

By Parviz Iskenderov
Morgan Charriere returned to winning ways on September 28, when he faced Gabriel Miranda at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Saint-Denis. The pair squared off in the scheduled for three rounds featherweight bout live from Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The contest didn’t go the full distance. The representative of the country-host secured the win by knockout, dropping his opponent to the canvas with a big left hook that was followed by another punch once the Brazilian fighter hit the canvas. Referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight at 27 seconds into the second round.

“So it was a bit difficult fight to take, because I only had two weeks to prepare for him and it’s really dangerous,” Charriere said post-fight. “So the game plan was just, you know, take the timing like last time and when I feel it just beat [him up].

“So, that’s something I work with my coaches and with the guys back in San Diego at the MMMA Academy. Just mix the wrestling, create some chaos, and in the chaos just throw some hard shot to
get a beautiful KO. Just damage, damage.”

With the victory by knockout, 28-year-old Morgan Charriere improved to 20-10-1 and got back in the win column. 34-year-old Gabriel Miranda dropped to 17-7.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

