UFC Paris fight video highlights: Renato Moicano TKO’s Benoit Saint-Denis

Renato Moicano (20-5-1) walked away with the win on September 28, when he faced Benoit Saint-Denis (13-3, 1 NC) in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena in Paris, France. The Brazilian lightweight defeated the representative of the country-host by TKO.

The scheduled for five rounds bout ended prior to the start of Round 3. The doctor stopped the fight due to multiple cuts and swelling sustained by the French fighter over his eyes.

In the co-main event, France-based No. 4-ranked middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov (15-4, 1 NC) defeated No. 8 Brendan Allen (24-6) of Beaufort, South Carolina by unanimous decision. After three rounds, all three scores were 29-28.

Among other UFC Paris results, another representative of the country-host, William Gomis (14-2) took the win against Brazilian welterweight Joanderson Brito (17-4-1) by split decision with the scores 28-29, 29-28 x2. Bryan Battle (12-2) of Charlotte, North Carolina stopped Kevin Jousset (10-3) of France at 3:47 into the second round at welterweight.

Also on the card, French featherweight Morgan Charrier (20-10-1) dropped and stopped Brazil’s Gabriel Miranda (17-6) at 27 seconds into the second round. Plus, Fares Ziam (16-4) of France KO’d Matt Frevola (11-5-1) of Huntington, New York with a huge knee in the third round at lightweight.

Among the UFC Paris prelims, light heavyweight Ion Cutelaba (18-10-1) of Moldova defeated Crtoatia’s Ivan Erslan (14-4) by split decision with the scores 28-29, 29-28 x2. In another contest at light heavyweight, Oumar Sy (11-0) of France earned a three-round unanimous decision against Da Woon Jung (15-6-1) of Korea.

As well, Ludovit Klein (23-4-1) of Slovakia scored a unanimous decision against Roosevelt Roberts (12-6, 1 NC) of Miami, Florida at lightweight with the scores 30-27, 29-28 x2. France’s Taylor Lapilus (21-4) secured a three-round UD against Vince Morales (16-8) of Caldwell, Idaho at bantamweight.

In addition, Ailin Perez (11-2) of Argentina defeated Darya Zheleznyakova (9-2) via arm-triangle choke at 3:52 into the first round of their bout at 136.5 lbs catchweight. Spain’s Daniel Barez (17-6) bested Mexican flyweight Victor Altamirano (12-5) by unanimous decision with the scores 29-28 x3. Bantamweight Jacqueline Cavalcanti (8-1) of Portugal took a split decision against France’s Nora Cornolle (8-2) with the scores 28-29, 29-28 x2.

In the event opener, Chris Duncan (12-2) of Scotland defeated Belgian lightweight Bolaji Oki (9-2) via technical submission due to guillotine choke at 3:34 into the first round.