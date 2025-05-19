UFC Nashville main event: Derrick Lewis faces Tallison Teixeira

The bout between Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira is set as the UFC Fight Night main event on July 12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. The pair battle it out at heavyweight.

Lewis currently holds the record for the most knockout wins in UFC history. Teixeira has won all of his MMA fights to date inside the first round.

NOLA’s 40-year-old Derrick Lewis (28-12, 1 NC) fights for the first time this year and looks for his second win in a row. In his previous outing last May at UFC St. Louis, the former UFC heavyweight title challenger stopped Rodrigo Nascimento in the third round.

Lewis was scheduled to face Jhonata Diniz (8-0) of Brazil last November at UFC Edmonton. The bout fell through after he withdrew due to a non-weight-cut-related medical issue.

Tallison Teixeira (8-0) of Brazil was in action in February at UFC 312, defeating Justin Tafa via first-round TKO. The unbeaten 25-year-old earned his promotional contract last September, scoring a first-round knockout of Arthur Lopes at Dana White’s Contender Series.

The promotion announced the Lewis vs Teixeira matchup as the UFC Nashville main event on Monday.

The current UFC Nashville lineup is as follows: